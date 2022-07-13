US-Israel Joint Statement on Initiating Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology





Today, the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel are raising their strategic partnership to new heights by initiating a strategic high-level dialogue on new technologies tasked with establishing the United States and Israel. Reaffirm your commitment. Technical partnerships on critical and emerging technologies and solutions to global challenges: pandemic preparedness, climate change, artificial intelligence implementation, and a reliable technology ecosystem. Dialogue also reinforces existing collaboration mechanisms.

The relationship between the United States and Israel reflects our common values ​​and interests, and the true friendship between our people. We pledge to strengthen the mutual innovation ecosystem, deepen bilateral involvement, advance and protect key emerging technologies in accordance with national interests, democratic principles and human rights, and tackle strategic challenges.

First, we recognize the importance of the technological ties between the United States and Israel, along with other major partners and allies.

Second, we are determined to encourage innovative solutions to global challenges and promote a shared agenda on the international arena.

Third, promote and promote high-level bilateral dialogues led by the US and Israeli National Security Councils, and cooperate in promoting and protecting key emerging technologies in areas of global concern. Strengthen.

Pandemic preparation: Search for collaborative technology R & D ventures such as technology disease monitoring, early warning, and rapid medical response Reliable artificial intelligence: Large-scale planning, implementation, and logistics with state-of-the-art multidimensional optimization AI in the fields of transportation, medical care, and agriculture. This includes discussions on reliable AI, risk management and privacy-enhancing technologies evaluation and measurement tools. Technologies for Addressing Climate Change: Collaborative R & D Ventures and / or Deploying Technologies to Promote Fair Climate Solutions (eg Water Reuse, Solid Waste Management, Clean and Renewable Energy) Reliable Technology Ecosystem: Exchanges information and seeks to strengthen policies on risk management of the innovation ecosystem such as research and development, investment screening, export control, and coordination of technology investment and protection strategies on key technologies and protection strategies. New technology.

Fourth, strategic dialogues on technology are held annually, alternating between the United States and Israel. The first meeting will be held in Israel in the fall of 2022 to discuss advancing specific projects in the areas of cooperation mentioned above.

Fifth, we will extend cooperation to further areas and launch an exchange program for quantum information science so that the United States and Israel can jointly tackle strategic technology challenges and pursue common goals for mutual benefit between the two countries. Confirm your commitment to do so.

