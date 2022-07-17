TikTok, Instagram poses a threat to Google.This is the reason





Young people today prefer social media platforms to Google services for search activities. For example, individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 prefer to go to TikTok or Instagram when looking for a place to hang out, rather than Google Maps or Search. And this trend has had a huge impact on core Google services.

We continue to learn over and over again that new Internet users do not have the expectations and ideas we are accustomed to. The questions they ask are completely different. “

These users don’t tend to enter keywords, but rather try to discover content in new, more immersive ways, “he adds.

In our survey, almost 40% of young people don’t access Google Maps or search when they’re looking for a place to have lunch, “he continued. They access TikTok or Instagram. “

Comments are based on internal investigations, including investigations by 18-24 groups in the United States. Data that hasn’t been released yet may be added to Google’s competitive sites along with other stats, according to a Techcrunch report.

Why do young people prefer social media to Google services?

In response to why the trend is growing, Mr. Ragavan said that young people are generally interested in discovering information in a more visually rich form, and in the future their for visual content. Demand will change Google search, he said.

Last year, Google told The Information that it was working on a deal that would allow Google search to index Instagram and TikTok videos. Users can now enter a search by typing the word “TikTok” after the keyword. The Google search engine returns a line of TikTok video results before a standard web page.

Meanwhile, TikTok has also proven to be a threat to Metas Instagram. And with this competition, Instagram has focused on video and added more features like TikTok.

This week, Instagram showed its continued focus on video when it revealed that its app was testing a new live producer tool that could be streamed live from the desktop using external streaming software. Last month, Zuckerberg announced that Instagram is testing a full-screen feed that strongly mimics rival TikTok.

