Nonprofit investment funds aim to regain technology and work from China to the United States

The new non-profit fund aims to restore the United States to its technological advantage and the associated employment and investment, amid concerns that the United States may be losing out on technology competition with the Chinese government.

The US Frontier Fund is a non-profit “deep tech” fund established to bring investment back to the United States, with a focus on areas such as microelectronics, AI, 5G, 6G, and advanced manufacturing. Doing so “provides a strategic advantage for the United States and its allies, a broader prosperity for the American people, and the potential for strong economic gains.”

We haven’t released the money we’ve raised so far, but we’re backed by both Google CEO Eric Schmidt and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. It emphasizes that donors are not involved in investment or day-to-day activities because they are not government-funded and are in a non-profit position. The goal is for governments, philanthropists and venture capitalists to participate.

The group’s board of directors includes prominent former government officials, including former Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter and former National Security Adviser HR McMaster. The group seeks to attract investments and use a team of experienced investors to develop their investments in a way that benefits the United States according to its mission.

In an interview with FOX Business, CEO and co-founder Gilman Louie said US investment is trying to combat the problems that have been directed from the US to Beijing for years.

“The problem we’re trying to tackle is the fact that the United States isn’t just outsourcing its work basically, it’s outsourcing its hard technology investment to countries like China … it’s in slow motion. It’s like watching a train wreck, “he said.

Researchers are planting semiconductors on interface boards during research work to design and develop semiconductor products at the Tsinghua Unigroup Research Center in Beijing, China. (Reuters / Kim Jeong Hoon / File Photo / Reuters Photo)

The creation of AFF arose in widespread concern that China is losing control of the United States in driving innovation in the 20th century after Beijing invested in technologies that the United States did not. Recently, a nationwide shortage of semiconductor chips has affected several industries. Chips used in everything from cars to smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, etc.

“Because everything is built on top of the chip, it starts with the chip, but includes advanced manufacturing, 6G communications, artificial intelligence, new materials, and the various breakthroughs we face.” Said Louie. ..

“We are very close to solving many technical problems that can lead to fusion. We are very close to being able to build the next generation of quantum computers. And we are. If others get it before they understand it correctly, many bad things will happen. “

He said China is investing at a dramatic pace while Washington is still struggling to pass a bill on global innovation and the promotion of semiconductor manufacturing.

“Chinese are investing in things like microelectronics and clean energy. They’re trying to do what we don’t want to do, and they’re trying to invest $ 1.4 trillion in capital,” he said. rice field.

The appeal of investors and supporters on both sides of the political aisle shows that concerns about outsourcing to China are shared across the spectrum-and Loei talks from people who can make a difference. He said he wanted to reduce and increase his actions.

“We have to stop talking about it. We have to stop studying it. We need to do it. We are in these new areas. We need to invest some capital. Shanghai. “

“The role of AFF is not only to shed light on what we need to invest in, the hard technology that is trying to change the world and maintain US leadership, but also to attract talent and the offshore capital. “He said. ,

Louis is one of many voices warning that the United States is dependent on foreign chip makers and semiconductors. This is a strong message as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows how delicate the supply chain is, as food and gas prices are rising rapidly. Hit as a result.

One concern is that if China invades Taiwan, where many state-of-the-art chips are manufactured, China could block exports and seriously hurt the United States across multiple sectors, including the military. is. Congress is currently working on a bill that will help reaffirm the US advantage in chip production. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned of a “serious national security threat” if Congress did not pass the bill.

“If we don’t do this by August 4, there will be irreparable harm to the US economy and US military operations, so at least we have to do this now,” she told Reuters.

But instead of taking a pessimistic view of the situation, Louie believes it’s easier to win the competition. By doing so, we believe that safety will be brought not only to the United States but also to the work of the manufacturing industry as well as the technology. These jobs will revitalize cities and towns throughout the United States, as well as traditional technology hubs.

“This is a nationwide effort. It’s not just a handful of wealthy technicians or a few individuals. It will change the world. We need nationwide participation,” he said. Said. “And that involves Washington summarizing his actions and paying attention to what Wall Street really does and where they put their money.”

Ken Martin of Fox News contributed to this report.

