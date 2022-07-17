Swim with narwhal at Music Tectonics Conferences 2022 Music TechStartupPitch Competition





The MusicTectonics conference’s Swimming with Narwhals musictech startup competition application is open to the public. Focusing on creative startups through pitch competition is an important part of a conference focused on musical innovation, wherever it shakes the industry.

The competition culminates in the final pitch session at the Music Tectonics face-to-face conference in Santa Monica, CA, October 25-27, 2022. This year’s fourth year, the conference aims to bring together music and technology innovators to share ideas and run business across industry boundaries.

“Creating a space for startups to shine was essential to the vision of the Music Tectonics Conference from the beginning,” explains Dmitri Vietze, Director of the MT Conference. “When I founded my startup, attending meetings was one of the most important things for my business. Besides, startups bring creative energy and future thinking, and no one in the industry. But we need to pay attention to it. This is in mutual favor for everyone, not just the winners of the contest. “

Why narwhal? The mascot, sometimes referred to as the “unicorn whale,” represents the spirit and goals of the sport. Bringing in a real one-horn animal gently enjoys a cultural attachment to a billion-dollar unicorn startup, focusing on real-world innovators ready to make waves in the music industry. Shark Tank plays against founders and hostile judges, but Music Tectonics contests are designed to be welcome and mutually collaborative.

The application is available on the Music Tectonics website until July 29, 2022. An expert panel will select 10 semi-finalists to market to judges (including BandLab Technologies CEO and investor Meng Ru Kuok) at an online event on September 7, 2022. This pitch session is the first opportunity for all conference badge owners to get together and interact. “This event is worth attending for all applicants, thanks to the Q & A session with the semi-final judges and the opportunity to network,” explains Eleanor Last, Marketing Director of Music Tectonics. ..

Four finalists will be demonstrating the product at the Startup Carousel and will announce the final pitch directly at a conference in Santa Monica, CA, October 25-27. The final judges include Joe Tou, MD of Sony Innovation Fund. Winners selected by the jury’s choice and the audience’s choice will be announced on the final day of the meeting.

The winner of the swimming competition with Narwhal will be interviewed on the Music Tectonics podcast, featured in a press release about the competition and will receive a free badge for the 2023 conference. In addition, the awareness and warm embrace of the Music Tectonics community can be a powerful asset in its own right.

Jacquelle Amankonah Horton, the winner of the first “Swimming with Narwhals” competition, sees this experience as the starting point for her startup. Now known as Fave, it’s a platform for fans to unite and support their favorite artists with passion and creativity. “Winning the Music Tectonics startup contest has given my company a complete boost,” Horton recalls. “It was the first time I had publicly talked about a vision other than a side business on this project. From this stage I was directly supported by the judges, industry leaders and a great community of fellow participants who saw and heard me. Just a few months later, we closed the $ 2.2 million seed round from a top industry company. We are very grateful and indebted to the MT family for this kickoff. “

To open up opportunities to join the family, Music Tectonics offers three badge scholarships to startups where the cost of conference badges is a barrier to participation. Badge scholarships take precedence over the founders of groups that are undervalued in technology and music industry leadership.

Qualifications: Applicants must be * under 5 years old * to demonstrate a product / service / platform or finished product. * You need to work on every part of the music innovation ecosystem. Create, distribute, listen to, or monetize music. Management of rights and data, participation of fans, holding of live music events, etc. * Purchase at least one conference badge to qualify for the Startup Contest. Early Bird Rate Badges will be available at musictectonics.com/conference until August 11th.

Contest Timeline: July 11, 2022 Application Start July 29 Application Deadline September 7 Semifinals Pitch at Online Swimming with Narwhals Event; All Applicants and Conference Badge Owners With Networking and Jury Invited to the event for a panel discussion. Finalists will pitch directly at the Music Tectonics Conference in Santa Monica, CA on October 26th at the Music Tectonics Conference in Santa Monica, CA.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guitargirlmag.com/news/music-news/swim-with-narwhals-at-the-music-tectonics-conferences-2022-music-tech-startup-pitch-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos