



Earlier this year, the Google Play Store launched a new data privacy section that relies on developers to disclose the information that the app collects. However, as Esper’s senior editor Mishaal Rahman (via Ars Technica) points out, this no longer displays a confirmed list of permissions that Google automatically collects from each app, and is a developer’s choice. It may mean that you have full control over what you (or don’t choose). Disclose to users.

When Google first announced a new data privacy section last year, the company revealed that its system relies on information provided by developers. Google says on its support page that developers must complete the app’s data privacy form by July 20th. Keep in mind that only developers need to make a complete and accurate declaration of their app.

The Apple App Store has a similar policy for privacy labeling.

Google Play reviews your app across all policy requirements. However, Google explains that it is not possible to decide how to handle user data on behalf of the developer. Only you have all the information you need to fill out the data safety form. Google says it will take appropriate action if it finds a discrepancy between the information reported by the developer and the app itself.

Please note that the Apple App Store has a similar policy on privacy labeling, and developers are required to submit a self-reported summary of their app’s privacy practices. As Google does now, Apple trusts developers to provide true information about the data that apps collect. Reports from The Washington Post are often misleading or completely inaccurate.

Google hasn’t shown any plans to replace the auto-generated app permissions with the Data Privacy section, but it seems that Google has quietly replaced it. In a Twitter thread, Rahman shows a screenshot comparing a list of apps with the old permissions section, and another screenshot with only data security. He noticed the same after he compared the archived version of the 2021 TikToks Google Play Store list with what is currently available.

With the launch of the Google Play data safety section, which is mandatory for all apps within a week, it seems that the app’s permission list will be removed for both mobile apps and the web.

Michelle Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 13, 2022

As Rahman points out, Google stores app permissions in the Play Store, but it’s not visible to the front end. He proposes to download an alternative to the open source Play Store called Aurora, which displays permissions before downloading the app.

That said, it makes much more sense for Google to display both the app’s permissions and the data privacy section. In this way, users can compare both to ensure that the permissions reported by the developer are consistent with Google’s findings. Verge contacted Google to see if the company plans to reinstate the permissions section of the app, but didn’t get an immediate response.

