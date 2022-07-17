Google Maps shared location pins have a more sophisticated look





What you need to know Google Maps has quietly rolled out a new look for shared location pins. The icon removes the white border around the contact’s avatar for a cleaner design. With server-side updates, it seems to reach users gradually.

Google Maps users who frequently use the app to track family shared locations will soon notice the new feature icon. This is because Google has made a small change to the shared position pin in the navigation app.

As discovered by Android police (opens in a new tab), the map’s shared location icon has a more sophisticated look that matches other designs in the app. The pin icon now shows the contact’s profile picture without a white border. This is a slight change from the previous look.

The white border has disappeared, making contact avatars easier to see without squinting. This will improve the visibility of the shared party profile picture and make the feature more consistent with the overall aesthetics of the map.

The ability to share your location on a map is one of its most useful features, so it makes sense for Google to pay attention to it as well. That said, the latest design changes are a bit strange in that tapping the contact’s name will bring up the white border again.

This is the latest tweak that Google has recently introduced to maps in memory. Since June, the search giant has pushed a series of updates to the app, including the ability to display an Air Quality Index (AQI) based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency and Purple Air. The map has also recently begun to display toll estimates for nearly 2,000 toll roads in selected countries. Most recently, it was discovered that the latest beta version of the map includes new features that show energy-efficient routes for electric and hybrid vehicles.

However, there are no major changes in functionality with the new update. And, like what Google does with these features, the new look looks like it’s being rolled out through server-side updates.

