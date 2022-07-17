Utatech goes to planning 183 acres of innovation district – St. George News





ST. George Utah Tech University has officially moved to the planning phase of the Innovation District, a potentially 183 acre campus near the Desert Color Center west of St. George Regional Airport.

Aerial map showing upcoming desert color construction and Utah Tech land parcels, classified as “DSU” in St. George, Utah, July 15, 2022 | Photo courtesy of Cheryl Caplinger, St. George News

According to Utah Techs’ preliminary outlook, the school district will engage in active and applied learning with industry partners in laboratories, R & D facilities, business incubators, and accelerators that facilitate career preparation for graduates. Provides an opportunity for influential transformation.

According to the presentation, Phase 1 of the (Utatech) Innovation District Campus will ideally open by 2026 and eventually span tens to perhaps 183 acres of land.

The district is governed through the (UTU) Innovation Foundation and / or affiliates, and the 2030 goal is to generate $ 100- $ 200 million in economic activity annually, with more than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students applied. It is to support a full-fledged educational experience.

Michael Lacours, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Utatex, told St. George News about the official university plans for the project.

183 acres of land purchased by Utah Tech last year at the intersection of South River Road and SR-7 in St. George, Utah, July 17, 2022 | Photo by Truman Burgess, St. George News

Lacourse said Utatech wants to create an innovation ecosystem. This ecosystem allows a variety of people with money, expertise and business formation in the community to work with Utatech students to mutually benefit everyone involved.

Utatech already has an Atwood Innovation Plaza on campus that shares a vision similar to this upcoming innovation district, but Lacours already has a maximum capacity, even though it has only been open for five years. I explained that I have reached.

According to Lacours, there’s just not enough space. Over the last five years, we have received approximately 200 patent applications from Innovation Plaza. There are about 50 companies coming out of the center. Currently, the building is full of small companies. The space has grown too large.

Lacourse wants to extend the Innovation Plaza vision to new districts and maintain the Innovation Plaza for small / future businesses while further developing the amount of interaction between students and community start-ups. I am.

Lacourse calls this bumpability, an accidental interaction with an opportunity where ideas are constantly flowing … There are resources to help you get ideas and turn them into intellectual property.

The idea is that you have all these expertise, all this creativity, all in a small space, so you force them to bump into each other.

In addition to making significant contributions to the career growth of Utatech University students, the school district can also keep tuition costs low by providing additional funding to the university, according to Lacourse.

Residents of St. George are working at Utah Tech’s Innovation Plaza in St. George, Utah on July 15, 2022.Photo by Truman Burgess

Cheryle Caplinger, Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Academic Affairs at UtahTechs, reveals how this innovation district differs from the innovation districts of other universities such as MIT, San Diego State University and Georgia Institute of Technology. did.

According to Capriger, many of the areas of innovation you encounter are refurbished spaces, much like the old football stadiums in California. It’s interesting because I created it from scratch.

She says she may or may not see people working together, as she may see (innovation districts) doing a lot of research with many third-party companies. rice field. That is the difference here. This is considered a very active space where people collaborate on a regular basis.

As a member of the University Research Parks Association, Capringer is the primary liaison for Utatex. She regularly interacts with managers at other universities and innovation districts to collect ideas for lessons learned from other universities.

Future innovation districts will help resolve concerns in southern Utah, such as discovering solutions for desalination and creating studies to reduce the cost of electricity usage in the region, Capringer said. That is.

The concept of innovation districts first took shape in the 2014 research project “The Rise of Innovation Districts: A New Geography of Innovation in the United States” by Bruce Katz and Julie Wagner of the Brookings Institution.

