The best Google Pixel 6a case and cover





Google Pixel 6a was announced at Google I / O 2022. If you’re ready to pre-order, the $ 449 price tag is very attractive. If you’re looking for a new smartphone with power, amazing camera features, and a snappy new design, you can do much worse than the Pixel 6a. But despite the nature of the price cut, you will want to keep it safe.

That’s where the protective case comes in. From basic gel cases to wallet cases to sturdy protective covers, the cases are a great help in protecting against scratches, chips and even drops. However, not all cases are suitable for you. Below is a list of the best Pixel 6a cases already available before pre-ordering.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Strong Points

Clear, stylish and durable two-layer structure at a great price

Spigen is a trusted name and we look forward to the release of various cases of the Pixel 6a. However, we always love good clear cases and it’s hard to get a better clear case than Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid. Made of absorbent TPU and hard polycarbonate, it is highly resistant to small impacts and drops and protects against scratches and other hazards. The clear style means that you can always look at your phone, and the slim and lightweight design means that your phone won’t get bigger or heavier. Best of all, it’s available at a great price.

Osophter slim case

Strong Points

Bottom price decent protection slim and stylish design

Disadvantages

Lack of more serious protection

This two-layer case from Osophter is suitable when you need protection that doesn’t add a lot of bulk to your slim smartphone. Made of TPU and polycarbonate, it excels against scratches and scratches while providing adequate fall protection with TPU impact absorption. The raised lip protects the display and camera lens, and the otherwise vulnerable camera bar also has additional protection. It won’t work if you’re looking for something stronger, but it’s perfect if you want to protect your everyday life.

UAG Scout Case

Strong Points

Strong and sturdy minimalist and lightweight military drop standard

Disadvantages

Not the most exciting design

Minimalism and protection are usually not closely related specifications, but are the specialty of UAG’s Scout Cases. It’s made from TPU, but that doesn’t mean it’s not super tough. It meets fall protection military standards, has a high camera and display edge, and is nevertheless lightweight. There are anchor points for straps and other straps, and the antibacterial coating keeps bacteria out during daily use. The price is high, but this quality is not unreasonable. But it certainly lacks style and it can put you off.

Orixer leather style wallet case

Strong Points

All-round protective leather-style material card including screen and room for cash

Disadvantages

The thicker leather-like material feels a little cheaper

Wallet cases are a great way to add style and class to your smartphone. There are few places where a good wallet case looks out of place, and this case from Olixar checks all the correct boxes. The screen cover protects all your phone, so you can put it in your bag or pocket as you like and fold it behind your phone during use. You can also use it as a smartphone stand. There is plenty of room for credit cards, tickets, cash, etc., and even if it is a little cheap, leather-like materials look good. A good choice at a great price.

Orixer leather style wallet case

Otterbox Commuter antibacterial case

Strong Points

Unstoppable strength Antibacterial coating Lifetime warranty

Want the most protection you can get? For now, that’s why we reach for the Otterbox case. The commuter case is more stylish than the cases offered, but that doesn’t mean it ratchets down its protective quality. The soft inner cover, in combination with the hard outer shell, absorbs shocks and diverts other threats. Port covers help protect these vulnerable areas from the ingress of dust and dirt. Sturdy, but thin enough to be gentle on your pocket, the antibacterial coating prevents the growth of outer bacteria. Unfortunately, this is also one of the most expensive cases, but thankfully there are still options for that.

Otterbox Commuter antibacterial case

Poetic Guardian Series Case

Strong Points

Powerful and protective attached screen protector clear back

Disadvantages

Unique style may put off fashion sensitivities

It’s a case that started with a bunch of new rumors, but if you’re looking for a powerful and protective case, the poetic guardian is still worth noting. It raises the front lip to protect your phone’s display and camera lens, and you can remove it if you wish, but there’s also a built-in screen protector faceplate. Fall protection is military graded and the slippery sides help keep the device in hand. It’s not very stylish if you need it, but it’s cheap (in the case of a sturdy case) without sacrificing quality. Suitable for those who need a tough, budget-friendly case.

Poetic Guardian Series Case

Caseology Parallax Case

Strong Points

Popular design of famous brands Raises the bezel for protecting the textured TPU grip

Disadvantages

Comes with a high price tag

Fans of the popular 3D Hexa Cube design will love this new Caseology Parallax case specifically designed for the Pixel 6a. It is ergonomically constructed and has textured TPU grips on both sides. Military-grade protection keeps your phone safe, and the raised bezel around the screen and camera ring provides additional security. Compatible with the case and available in three classic colors.

Answer slim case

Strong Points

Bright color camera protection slim and case compatible

Disadvantages

Does not provide the best protection

Do you like bright colors? You will love this answer case. Available in a bunch of attractive colors, it’s certainly eye-catching. But that’s not all. Made of premium silicone material, it provides a smooth feel and a non-slip grip on the skin. In addition, the case protects the camera lens from scratches, so you can enjoy shooting without worrying about damage to the camera. In addition, because it is slim and compatible with the case, you can use your mobile phone without hassle.

