Google Pixel 6 won from a high-flying duel with OppoFind X5.





Numericals compared the Google Pixel 6 with the Oppo Find X5 to see which of the two non-Pro devices is the better choice. And it was after a fierce battle that Mountain View smartphones won. However, OppoFind X5 claims a lot of quality. Which one do you choose?

You don’t necessarily have to buy the Pro version of the manufacturer’s flagship smartphone to benefit from high-performance devices. In any case, this is what Google Pixel 6 and Oppo FindX 5 prove to us, a derivative of the Pixel 6 Pro and Find X5 Pro, both of which have been awarded 5 stars. There are many styles and strengths, but it was Google’s smartphone that scored points.

Using these two devices, Google and Oppo offer two very different visions. It’s a bit compact, but with 160.3×72.6×8.7mm vs. 158.6×74.8×8.9mm, the Find X5 packs a slightly larger notch than its competitors. However, the Pixel 6 takes the lead, thanks to its IP68 certification, it is resistant to immersion in water.

In terms of performance, Google has made a big leap with the Tensor chip. The Pixel 6 processor, which has passed our laboratory, has proven to be extremely comfortable, especially for video games. In video games, despite the slight delay in multitasking, you can easily outperform your rivals of the day and win the performance duel.

It’s really in the field of photography that Google Pixel 6, the Kingdom of Google, imposes itself by knockout. Thanks to the sharpened software processing, it provides stunning shots of detail and sharpness. But despite the presence of a telephoto lens and a more compelling ultra-wide-angle mode, the Find X5 has to succumb to California’s know-how rather than being a bad competitor.

It’s a tough battle for the Pixel 6 to win, and you don’t have to sweat a few drops in the battle. But the Oppo Find X5 isn’t worth it, thanks to its brighter 120Hz screen and more accurate calibration. As autonomous as its rivals, the OppoFind X5 also benefits from a much faster charge. The Pixel 6 is more powerful and talented in photography and also benefits from a balanced IP68 certification.

