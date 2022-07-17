Confidence in Technology | The Manila Times





How much do you trust your high-tech equipment? Or are you buying high-tech applications and equipment for your business?

Given that technology has become an integral and ubiquitous part of our awakening and working life, it is important to trust the companies and brands behind these technologies. However, news of security breaches, fraud, and vague business practices that hit some technicians make it even more difficult to win customer trust.

Confidence in the technology sector has been steadily declining since 2019, according to a global trust barometer survey, in 2021 in 17 of the 27 countries surveyed, including major markets such as China. Confidence in technology has reached a record low. And the United States. According to another survey of B2B technology buyers, three in four think technology vendors are usually “not honest.” With today’s rapidly digitizing organizations and increasing reliance on technology, this trust gap can be a major obstacle to tech companies’ growth.

How can tech brands build customer trust, especially as the business environment remains volatile and unpredictable?

Organizations can build relationships of trust with a variety of stakeholders through advanced competencies and well-intentioned behavior. There are several trust-building actions that a company can take, but Deloitte’s research shows that certain actions are far more valuable than others.

Earlier this year, Deloitte surveyed more than 1,000 technology end users and 600 business-to-business (B2B) buyers from large enterprises to determine the trust-building actions that technology suppliers / vendors show and their actions against them. I thought about how it would affect me. brand. Our researchers found that less than 40% of respondents valued their recently purchased tech brands, but this is insightful for anyone trying to close the trust gap. There is a part. -Building behavior in these key areas: Providing excellent customer service. Investing in innovation, intelligence and technology. It provides a strong foundation for enterprise security.

Specifically, B2B respondents have a high degree of confidence in high-tech brands known for their excellent customer service, have taken steps to prevent data loss and privacy breaches, and have defined employee behavioral standards. I am. For end users, they continually monitor and enhance product quality, enhance the customer experience through digital manipulation, and be a transparent brand in financial reporting and communication with consumers, regulators and investors. I highly appreciate it.

The trust built by these actions has influenced customer behavior and perceptions of the performance of high-tech brands. End users and B2B buyers who say they trust the business they bought can pay a premium to buy from that brand, buy additional products from that brand, or recommend the brand to others. You are 4-10% more likely to do it than average. They also tend to be on a growth track, recognizing trusted brands as market leaders and more innovative than their competitors.

The opposite, that is, the impact of customer behavior and perceptions on a brand that is considered to have failed to perform a trust-building action, is much more pronounced. For unreliable tech brands, end users and B2B buyers buy additional products from the brand or buy from the brand. This shows that the downside risk of not taking action or being bad at even one important area is far more serious than the benefits of trust-building behavior. This should be enough to drive business leaders to re-commit to their ongoing efforts to earn consumer trust. And there are several ways to get started.

Be aware of changes in customer perceptions. The highly connected world of digital always-on connections we live in is more difficult for business leaders because it facilitates this and at the same time has a wealth of touchpoints that can generate data and insights about customer emotions. .. By establishing a mechanism for continuous monitoring of customer feedback, attitudes and perceptions, leaders can stay on top of negative changes and changes before they damage the brand.

When prioritizing your investment, be aware of the scope of trust-building behavior. As mentioned earlier, trust-building actions include external features such as customer service and internal features such as employee behavior policies. Leaders need to identify where the brand may be missing, key areas. By doing so, leaders can direct resources to it and regain customer trust.

Increase operational transparency anytime, anywhere as much as possible. Finally, a trusted brand is an open brand. Leaders need to find ways to remain transparent throughout the life cycle of their customer relationships. For example, data privacy is increasingly a concern for technology users as it faces the invasive consequences of companies owning and using personal data. By openly sharing abilities, abilities, and intents, tech brands can not only stand out from the pack, but also distinguish themselves as a trusted name.

The author is a risk advisory leader for Deloitte Philippines (Navarro Amper & Co.), a member of the Deloitte Asia Pacific Network.

