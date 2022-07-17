



Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Review Rating

Overview

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is generally a good streaming stick, but it’s not very competitive in the UK market. You can get Google Chromecast with Google TV at a similar price that supports UK streaming services and has excellent audio / video support.

Strong Points

Easy to set up Excellent performance

Disadvantages

Limited / No access to UK streaming apps No Dolby Vision / Atmos Superior products are cheaper to buy on a regular basis

Introduced at the end of 2021, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is sold primarily in India, making it one of the best options on the market.

Realme has also been introduced to the EU market, and overseas buyers can also import from Hekka.

This is a great streaming stick, but not very valuable to UK buyers.

Specifications CPU: AMlogic S905W2, 4 cores ARM Cortex-A35 1.8 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G31 MP2, 650 Mhz RAM memory with 2 cores: 2 GB ROM memory: 8GB resolution 3,840x 2,160 (4K UHD), new AV1 codec decoding HDR at 60fps Compatibility with 10, HDR10 + and HLG technology (not Dolby Vision) Connectivity: Setup

Setup was easy. You can avoid entering your username and password by completing the setup process using the Google Home app.

It was sold by Hekka as a global version. However, there is no option to select the UK during the setup procedure. Therefore, I finally chose the United States. This will affect which apps are available.

performance

The overall experience is good, the interface is responsive and cleaner than the Amazon Fire TV or Nvidia Shield. Both Amazon and Nvidia have received a lot of criticism from users for their large number of ads on their home screens. I don’t really care because I don’t spend much time on the home screen.

There are all big streaming apps like Netflix, Disney, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Streaming from all these apps worked fine and I didn’t have any buffering or audio issues.

However, because I couldn’t set the location to the UK, I couldn’t access some UK streaming apps such as ITV and BBC iPlayer wasn’t available at all.

Plex / Kodi

Both Kodi and Plex can be installed directly from the app store. I personally use Plex, and using it to stream content from a Plex server works fine.Again, there are no buffering or audio issues

Price and alternative options

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick can be purchased directly from Realme for € 70. Alternatively, a global version imported from Hekka is available at 47.37.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max’s RRP was only 55, down to 40. If it supports the Amazon interface, it’s a great product with more powerful chipsets and support for video and audio codecs. Includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Google Chromecast with Google TV is usually 60, but at the time of writing it is discounted to 40. Again, it has excellent support for video and audio formats.

Roku Streaming Stick + is currently 60 on Amazon.

whole

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is generally a good streaming stick. It was easy to set up and had good performance. The Android TV interface is cleaner than Amazon or Nvidia Shield.

However, there are plenty of other great options that are definitely better, at least for British buyers. It lacks the Dolby Vision and Atmos supported by both the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Chromecast. After that, both Fire TV and Chromecast will be regularly discounted to about 40 available from UK retailers such as Amazon.

