Never miss an event with this Google Calendar trick





This Google Calendar feature allows you to customize event reminders.

July 16, 2022 21:01

Pre-installed on most Android smartphones on the market, and perhaps one of the most commonly used Google applications on a daily basis is Google Calendar. This allows you to track and organize your daily schedule. your work. Personal and work.

However, Google Calendar hides a variety of very useful options. So, in the last few weeks, we’ve published some of the most interesting tricks. I recently showed you how to use this calendar to help your users. To reach all the goals, this time I found a simple Google Calendar trick. Thanks to that, you will never miss an event.

So you can create automatic event reminders in Google Calendar

Today, I’ll show you a very simple Google Calendar trick to set up automatic event reminders so you don’t miss them.

By default, Google Calendar sends notifications 30 minutes before the time you set the event, but you may need more notifications, so if you want to customize reminders for a particular event, Follow the steps in. Some steps Easy steps:

Open the Google Calendar app on your Android phone Select the event you want to change, indicated by a pencil icon, in the upper right corner[編集]Tap the button Scroll down[通知の追加]Tap an option Select one of the available options or create your own option[カスタマイズ]Click the button, configure the parameters,[完了]Click to display in the upper right corner of the app[保存]Tap the button

Once this is done, Google Calendar will send a notification to your mobile device at previously specified times so you can pre-schedule important events.

How to share your Google calendar with someone

If you regularly use Google Calendar and want to know more about Google app tips, we recommend that you read the guide with the best tips for getting the most out of Google Calendar. increase.

