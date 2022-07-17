How to create and draw custom routes in Google Maps





Everyone knows that Google Maps is a great tool for checking routes and getting directions. But what you may not know is a Google service called My Maps. This service allows you to create custom maps with routes, markers, and shapes. You can then share these maps with others.

This guide will explain everything you need to know about how to share routes using Google Maps. This is true whether you want to quickly share your route with someone or create a more sophisticated map in multiple layers.

How to Share a Standard Route on Google Maps

The rest of this guide will show you how to create custom routes in Google Maps that you can add layers to, draw shapes, and save to your account. But if you don’t need that and want to quickly share Google Maps directions with someone, it’s easy.

This method is great if you want to share your directions with someone right away and you don’t need to keep updating and returning. In addition, this method supports public transport and real-time navigation. This is not available when creating a custom route.

For computers:

Go to Google Maps.Blue next to the search box[ルート案内]Click the icon. Enter your origin and destination. In the menu on the left, select the recommended route. If necessary, click and drag the line on the map to change the route.Top left[メニュー]Click (hamburger icon).[共有]or[地図を埋め込む]Click. From here, you can copy the root link and share it with others.

By phone:

Open the Google Maps app.Blue in the lower right[ルート案内]Select the button. Enter your origin and destination. If necessary, tap the gray route to select an alternative path.Top right[その他]Select (three dot icons).[ルートを共有]Choose. From here, you can copy the root link or send it directly to another app. How to create a custom route in Google Maps

You need to use your computer to create and share custom routes on Google Maps. You can see the route on mobile, but that’s all you can do.

First, you need to create a custom map.

Go to Google Maps.Top left[メニュー]Select (hamburger icon). Click on your location.[マップ]Switch to the tab.[マップの作成]Click. The map will open in a new window.Top left[無題の地図]Click. Here, give the map a title and description (optional),[保存]Click.

The next step is to create a route.

Below the search bar[ルートを追加]Click (curve arrow icon). This will create a new layer on the left side. To change the transport mode[運転]Click. Enter the origin in A and the destination in B. To keep adding destinations to one master route,[目的地の追加]Click. To create multiple separate routes[ルートの追加]Click to add another layer. To change the route, click and drag anywhere on the blue line. Zooming in is the best way to improve accuracy.

To reorder the destinations and reorder the routes, drag and drop the destinations into the list. Click the pencil icon to edit the destination. Click the X icon to delete it.

Layers help you group different pieces of information. For example, if you are planning a vacation, you can use layers to create a day trip. Each layer contains the required routes for the day. This is one of the many ways Google Maps can help you while traveling.

How to draw custom routes and shapes in Google Maps

When drawing a custom route, first[レイヤーの追加]Click. From there:

[線を引く]Click (three connected dot icons).[運転/自転車/徒歩ルートを追加]Choose. Click on the map to start tracking the route. Click the map again to end the route.

You can also add lines and shapes to your map. This is useful if you want to emphasize a particular area. It’s often overlooked, but it’s an important feature of Google My Maps. Do this:

[線を引く]Click (three connected dot icons).[線または形状を追加]Click. Click the map to set the first point of the shape. Repeat this process until you create a shape. If you want a filled shape instead of a series of lines, connect the last point to the first point. Click a line or shape to customize the color, transparency, border width, change the name and description, add or remove images or videos. How to share a custom route on Google Maps

When you finish the route, share it.To do this, from the menu on the left[共有]Click. Here are three toggles:

Anyone who has this link can see it. Ask others to search and find this map on the internet. Ask others to see your name and photo on the map.

Enable what you need (the second toggle depends on the first toggle) and copy and share the link.

You can also share it on the drive. This gives you more control over who you are sharing the map with. In addition, you can give users edit permissions to create shared joint Google Maps. Use this in combination with or instead of a toggle.

How to view custom routes in Google Maps on mobile

Any changes you make to your custom map will be automatically saved to your Google account. Next to access on mobile:

Open the Google Maps app. From the menu at the bottom[保存済み]Choose.[マップ]Choose. Select a map.

From here you can browse the map and switch layers, but keep in mind that you’ll need to use your computer to edit.

Easy planning thanks to Google Maps

Google My Maps isn’t perfect because mobile features are limited and you can’t navigate custom maps in real time. Nevertheless, it’s still a good planning tool and a great way to build custom routes. This is one of the many reasons why Google Maps is perfect for navigation and exploration.

