India’s startup story remains the same, innovation is vibrant: HCL Tech CEO





According to CVijayakumar, CEO of HCL Technologies, India’s startup story is “undamaged” and its innovation fundamentals are vibrant and relevant, despite fluctuating startup space ratings. there is.

Comments from top Honmachi of Indian IT giant HCL Technologies have begun to reduce investment in startup space and venture capital trading volumes as investors are wary of conducting large-scale checks in uncertain market conditions. I will come when.

Asked about the peak of startup ratings and whether space is heading towards a reset potential, HCL Tech’s Vijayakumar said in an interview with PTI: Coming out of India, it is very intact. “

“Obviously there is some kind of decline in reputation … but apart from that, the big picture is very lively and related to many new things happening in the market, so I I’m very positive about that, “added Vijayakumar. ..

After years of dream fulfillment and headaches, the wave of venture capital chasing India’s startup ecosystem (the world’s third largest startup ecosystem) appears to be declining slightly.

Investors are becoming more vigilant as they are surprised by concerns about profitability, cash burns and corporate governance issues. On the other hand, stock market adjustments have lost the brilliance of newly listed start-ups.

According to industry group NASScom, startup funding fell 17% between April and June to US $ 6 billion (about 47,800 rupees).

According to a report from market intelligence platform Tracxn, total funding raised by Indian start-ups fell 33% to US $ 6.9 billion in the June quarter.

Funding seems to have deviated from previous highs, as seen in the third quarter of 2021, according to a Tracxn report, with investor confidence and sentiment towards a “funding winter” or funding startup. It shows the major consensus among market players on the decline in funding. ..

Given the attractiveness of the ratings, Vijayakumar said of whether HCL Tech would consider a startup space for the acquisition: If you find something interesting, you might see it. “

HCL Technologies recently reported that its three-month consolidated net income, which ended in June 2022, was Rs 3,283, an increase of 2.4% year-on-year. The company headquartered in Noida earned Rs 2.3464 trillion, almost 17 percent higher than in the year-ago quarter.

The company said it has maintained its earnings outlook for FY2011 in the range of 12-14% and is positive about its growth trajectory because of “strong market momentum.” The company expects it to be at the lower end of the guided EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin band of 18-20 percent.

Vijayakumar argued that the company is in a “good upcycling” and uses multiple levers to alleviate margin challenges.

Regarding whether the Russian-Ukraine war will affect the business, Vijayakumar said the company does not exist in these locations and there is no sale or delivery.

“We are in several neighboring countries such as Romania, Poland … so there is no problem in those countries and the situation is going well. Direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine There wasn’t, “he said.

As for Europe, the company “remains very strong” with no significant changes in pipelines or demand across Europe.

In response to a timeline question, Vijayakumar said HCL Tech was pursuing a “virtual first hybrid operating model” policy by the time the company planned to return employees to the office.

“Therefore, whenever we can work virtually, we instruct people to continue working virtually. We are putting together an engagement model. This model is in a month. A few days, or even a few weeks in some cases. “

The model is currently evolving, Vijayakumar said.

“Perhaps about 20% of our employee base works in our location, and that number varies from location to location. I think it will increase slightly, not dramatically,” he said. But achieves the same.

(Only the headings and images in this report may have been recreated by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/india-s-startup-story-intact-tech-innovation-vibrant-relevant-hcl-tech-ceo-c-vijayakumar-122071700327_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

