Google is working hard to get Fuchsia to run Android apps natively, code changes suggest





Google has removed the code for the open source zircon-based operating system Fuchsia from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) in accordance with 9to5Google. Google seems to have started developing Fuchsia in 2016, and in 2019, the concept of an operating system. The first generation Nest Hub became the first device to run Fuchsia in May 2021. Google seems to want devices running Fuchsia to be able to run apps from other platforms such as Android and Linux. This, in theory, allows Fuchsia to replace other operating systems at some point. We’ve already heard rumors that Google may be considering migrating Android and Chrome devices (including Pixel smartphones) to Fuchsia, but even Samsung is contributing to its development. Some reports also show that Fuchsia may run on future Samsung phones. Google initially tried to run Android with virtual machines on Fuchsia devices, but it wasn’t always the most efficient method as virtual machines can cause stability issues. For a more direct relationship, the company created a project called device / google / fuchsia in 2019 with public Android code (AOSP). This project creates an Android runtime build designed for devices running Fuchsia. Work on the project stopped in early 2021 and this week all the code for the project was removed from Android.

That code has been replaced with a “TODO” message. This indicates that Google may be working on a replacement. Developers who make changes will work on the Starnix project. This project is designed to allow Fuchsia to run apps and libraries originally built for Android or Linux. This is similar to how a Mac with an Apple M-series uses the dynamic binary translator Rosetta2 to run Intel-based apps.

Here’s how Google explains it:

As we expand the world of software we want to run in Fuchsia, we are encountering software we want to run in Fuchsia without the ability to recompile. For example, an Android application contains a native code module compiled for Linux. To run this software on Fuchsia, you need to be able to run the binaries unchanged.

The Starnix team now seems to be working on making Fuchsia compatible with Android and its applications. All of this seems to suggest that Google is actively working to bring Fuchsia to more devices.

