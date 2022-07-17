The new university rankings for technology transfer have a surprising second place





There seems to be a list of university rankings for all universities. To be honest, that’s a good thing. Knowledge is power, and it is only useful to know what different people think about how well a university stacks on different indicators.

Of course there are exceptions. Some rankings and listings are really shallow marketing tricks issued by college recruiters and Clickbait engines. And rankings that try to measure and score economic returns on investment returns are useless. College should never be measured by how many dollars you can put in your pocket.

Still, college lists and rankings can be interesting, interesting, and sometimes insightful, and one such list has recently caught my eye. It’s from a nonpartisan think tank called the Heartland Forward, and it’s not very ranking because it’s a research treatise that evaluates how well and how often schools move to the market with considerable research power. .. The research ranking.

The author of the report states that he considered formal commercialization and technology transfer of intellectual property. Use invention disclosure, number of licenses and options, license revenue, and formed startup. Less formalized modes include citations of university articles contained in patents granted to businesses. This demonstrates the value of academic research in the private sector. The analysis was fairly uniform as they adjusted to the size of the research budget.

Like most lists, it’s not a way to rank colleges, it’s just one way. And that’s pretty interesting.

So which university says Heartland Forward is the best way to turn knowledge into market power? The name at the top of the list probably won’t surprise Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

Or at least that’s not surprising. Carnegie Mellon University is a major market for computing, engineering and hardcore science. All its bits are peers in places like MIT and Cal Tech, probably 1-2 notches higher. Or at least Heartland Forward thinks-MIT was in 11th place and was tied to Purdue University. The California Institute of Technology was a very good 19.

But it’s the name in the second place on this list that might be the University of Florida eyebrows. The treatise found that the school reached this lofty post, even though the research budget was only 29th. But looking at what the school did with their money, Carnegie Mellon’s research budget was ranked 59th in research. So it’s pretty impressive in both respects.

Closing the top five on the list are other names you know: Colombia, Stanford, Harvard. It’s a rare atmosphere for the University of Florida, and they’re naturally quite excited.

David Norton, Vice President of Research at the University of Florida, said the University of Florida has a long and successful history of technology transfer and promises to improve every year. Our technology licensing and start-up incubation companies have knowledgeable professionals who provide best-in-class support and expertise to faculty, allowing them to focus on science and problem solving. And he said, when these solutions are ready to move from the lab to the world, our team will nurture them, drive economic development and realize the concrete impact from breakthrough research. I’m there for you.

That’s right.

Gator’s wasn’t the only public school to successfully move research from technology to products. Also in the top ten are North Carolina in 7th place and the University of California’s two schools (San Diego and Los Angeles) in 8 and 9. And the University of Minnesota is 10 years old.

I’m absolutely prejudiced, but the university rankings with five public schools in the top 10 are probably a decent list.

Other notable names in the ranking report include the 16-year-old University of Michigan and the 20-year-old University of Texas at Austin. Princeton was 22 years old and the University of California, Berkeley was 25 years old.

It’s a fun list, but not purely for sports or curiosity.

Universities are important drivers of economic development, even if they are chronically underestimated. Companies, especially technology companies, not only rely on ideas and intellectual innovations from universities, but rely on them. There is much for the investment and outcomes of those universities. Moreover, without our university, the benefits we enjoy in technology, engineering, and science would simply not be possible. In other words, the economic feasibility and vitality of our country is built on the foundation of our university.

Many people often want to say these negative things about our university, so it’s important to get the public to think about the essential role these institutions play, even for a second. It makes this particular list a real value.

So, sure, take a look at the list. Marvel at the success of some schools, especially those that do the most in few schools. Ask why some are a little low. Next, think about where the water is, without the work of these schools moving innovation from ideas to inventory. Without them we wouldn’t have been here.

