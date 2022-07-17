Shoe brand Plaeto raises funds from Florintree and others





Mumbai: Bengaluru-based children’s D2C shoe brand Plaeto has raised Rs40 claws in a Series A round led by Mathew Cyriacs Florintree Advisors and other investors, formerly Blackstone India’s co-head of private equity.

Plateto, which designs and provides high quality shoes, was founded in March 2020 by Ravi Kallayil, Sara Kilgore and Pavan Karetti.

Funding from the latest rounds will be deployed to accelerate the company’s strategic expansion and product innovation into new markets and leverage technology to deepen its consumer-first approach.

Plaeto has designed a number of unique elements for children who grow their feet. These include the Fit System, which includes a unique Fitliner that offers additional sizes from the same product without compromising fit, comfort or performance. Plaeto365 is a responsive, supportive and comfortable midsole after a year of use. PlaetoFitWiz leverages technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to recommend the best for all kids.

As a technology-driven D2C shoe brand, we have always focused on science-based shoes and innovations that meet the requirements of India. Innovation, including footwear, is in full swing, but children’s shoes as a category remain untouched because they don’t incorporate consumer-centric design or performance. ” Kallayil, CEO of Plaeto, who worked, said. Company.

The startup is currently working with several major schools and educational institutions through the B2B2C channel and all top marketplaces such as Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart. Consumer D2C Palt Foam www.plaeto.in has also seen strong growth since its launch in September 2021, Kallayil said.

The company is receiving a lot of attention from schools and online channels. Online, we see double the digital growth from the previous month. We want to serve 5 million consumers over the next five years. “

There are already offline distributions to serve the school market. We are in the spotlight and working on some of the largest offline players in the Indian market. Our goal is to divide the offline and online parts of our business evenly over the next five years. “

