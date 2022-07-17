Three Canadian companies currently hiring





Canadian Premier, Shoplogix, and Array employ senior positions.

Throughout Canada, there are many companies trying to fill different positions from entry level to mid-senior level. The companies listed below aim to fill their marketing, sales, and communication positions. Check out all the organizations we are looking for at Jobs.BetaKit to find more opportunities.

Bilingual Customer Service Representative, Canada Premier

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canadian Premier has been offering group, accident, credit and creditor insurance options for over 60 years.

Two bilingual customer service representatives will join the Canadian Premier Team and report to the Customer Service Manager. If hired, the candidate will respond quickly to client calls and respond to inquiries. To foster loyalty and retain clients, responsibilities include providing assistance to clients through the provision of information and solutions. These positions are open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

With a virtual town hall, casual online coffee, mental health training, and a staff certification program, Canadian Premier offers a hybrid choice to balance work and life.

Learn more about other opportunities at the Canada Premiere.

Software QA Analyst, Shoplogix

Shoplogix is ​​a cloud-based performance management solution that provides real-time visual tracking and analysis of production. The solution helps manufacturers combine analytics and visual reporting by integrating a wide range of reporting capabilities and accelerating continuous improvement. The company acquired IndustriOS in 2020 and added it to its portfolio of smart manufacturing software startups.

Shoplogix is ​​a meticulous perfectionist, constantly looking for ways to improve things, and looking for software QA analysts who aim to become experts and leaders in their area of ​​interest. Recruiters test numerous product lines and software releases, including performance, regression, and integration.

Founded in 2002, Shoplogix has customers in 32 countries and direct distributors in 12 countries. The company offers options for both face-to-face and remote teams.

Explore other opportunities for Shoplogix here.

Account manager, array

With more than 750 employees, Array has been providing retail displays and in-store merchandising services for over 35 years and is still growing. This is your chance to manage and lead someone designing, manufacturing, and delivering bespoke display units to clients while establishing and maintaining a long-term relationship with your account portfolio.

Array provides the opportunity to manage a full-service team, collaborate with different brands and clients, and strengthen their professional skill sets in growing sectors.

Check the positions available in Array here.

