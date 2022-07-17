As the ego increased in value, hype soon became the essence of everything.





“The company most likely to survive the current crisis is the’real company’. In the last decade, the concept of the heroic entrepreneur Almighty King has been in the landscape in the style outlined by Elon Musk. Ariel Maislos, founder of Anobit, sold to Apple for $ 400 million in 2012, said that as the ego grew, its value increased and hype soon became the essence of everything. He spoke at the “New Normal of High-Tech Landscape” conference held at the Ibex Investors office last week. The conference primarily dealt with the adjustments that entrepreneurs, investors, and employees of tech companies need to make in the near future to turn the crisis into an opportunity for growth.

1 View gallery

Nimrod Vroman (from left), Nicole Priel, Gal GItter, Ariel Maislos, Delia Pekelman.

(Matan Levi)

“Hyper” is not a problem. It’s an important tool for setting up a company, but it needs to remain a tool, nothing more, Maislos added. In my opinion, a company that can provide a really successful solution to a real problem and charge money for it is a surviving company. It will be difficult for other companies and products. “

Adv. Nimrod Vroman, Yigal Arnon-Tadmor Levy’s leading high-tech partner and founder and CEO of consultancy Consiglieri, explains: minimum”. In the near future, one of the most important tasks of running a high-tech company is to look at the vitality and commitment of its employees and investors right now. The next period is “Darwin Screening”. To increase the chances of successfully surviving the crisis, entrepreneurs require investors and employees to be involved in their plans.

In response to a question asked by Ibex partner Gal Gitter about the next steps investors should take, Nexar co-founder Eran Shir, who sold the previous company Dapper to Yahoo shortly after the 2008 crisis, said: I believe like. The important thing now is to make a decision and be quick. It is a mistake to think that what is right now is to sit and wait, and many are wrong about it. They tell themselves: The tsunami came and my clients were here and everyone said I was successful. Then they face a crisis and don’t have enough time to deal with it. Therefore, the biggest challenge is to change perceptions quickly. Make the necessary adjustments. Especially when there are a lot of companies talking about constant success, or in a market with employees who have never talked about difficulties. “

Nicole Priel, Ibex’s partner, said: first day. Successful people are those who solve real problems, not just provide improvements. “

Delia Pekelman, Deputy Head of Business Sector at LeumiTech, said: Technology companies are returning to a healthier economic outlook, focusing on growth, taking into account operational efficiency and real-world business models. These are the companies we believe to succeed at this time. Solutions to increase capital include leveraging stock through debt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/hyxveh11nc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

