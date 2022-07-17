The UK has announced a proposal for a new AI rulebook to unleash innovation and increase public confidence in technology.





It will be announced when a data protection and digital information bill is introduced to Congress, including measures to use AI responsibly while reducing the compliance burden on companies to boost the economy.

Regulators such as Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) apply six principles to oversee AI in a variety of situations.

A new plan to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is released today to help drive this breakthrough technology innovation and develop consistent rules to protect the general public.

This is to bring data protection and digital information bills to Congress to transform UK data law and drive technological innovations such as AI. The bill takes advantage of Brexit and saves businesses about $ 1 billion while protecting people’s privacy and personal data at a high level.

Artificial intelligence is a machine that learns from data how to perform tasks that humans normally perform. For example, AI helps identify patterns of financial transactions that may indicate fraud, and clinicians diagnose illnesses based on breast images.

The new AI paper released today outlines the government’s approach to regulating technology in the UK and suggests rules to address future risks and opportunities, so companies can learn how to develop and use AI systems. Clarified and confident that consumers are safe and robust.

This approach is based on six core principles that regulators must apply and has the flexibility to implement them in the best way for the use of AI in the sector.

The proposal focuses on supporting growth and avoiding unnecessary barriers to the business. This could allow companies to share information on how to test the reliability of AI, ensure that AI is safe and avoid unjustified bias, according to guidance set by UK regulatory agencies.

Damian Collins Sayed Digital Minister:

We want to make sure that the UK has the right rules to empower its business and protect people as AI. The use of data continues to change the way we live and work.

It is important that our rules provide clarity to the business, give investor confidence and build public confidence. Our flexible approach helps shape the future of AI and solidify its global position as a science and technology superpower.

The UK is already home to the thriving AI sector, leading Europe and becoming the world’s third-largest private investment level after domestic companies raised $ 4.65 billion last year. AI technology has unleashed economic and national interests, from tracking Glasgow tumors and improving animal welfare at Belfast dairy to speeding up real estate purchases in the UK. This year’s survey predicts that more than 1.3 million UK companies will use artificial intelligence and invest more than 200 billion by 2040.

The extent to which existing laws apply to AI can be difficult for organizations and small businesses to navigate. Duplicates, inconsistencies, and gaps in current regulatory approaches can also confuse the rules, making it harder for organizations and the general public to be confident in where AI is used.

If UK AI rules don’t keep up with fast-moving technology, innovation can be curtailed and it can be difficult for regulators to protect their people.

Instead of giving central regulators responsibility for AI governance, as the EU does through AI law, government proposals take a coordinated approach for different regulators to use AI in different situations. can do. This better reflects the increasing use of AI in various areas.

This approach creates proportional and adaptive regulations so that AI continues to be rapidly adopted in the UK to increase productivity and growth. Core principles require developers and users to:

Make sure AI is used safely Make sure AI is technically safe and functioning as designed Make sure AI is properly transparent and accountable Consider fairness Identify the person responsible for AI Clarify the route to relief or competitiveness

Regulators such as Ofcom, the Competition and Markets Authority, the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Financial Conduct Authority, and Pharmaceutical and Medical Product Regulators are required to interpret and implement the principles.

We encourage you to consider lighter touch options such as guidance, voluntary action, and sandboxing. For example, a trial environment where companies can verify the safety and reliability of AI technology before it hits the market.

Industry experts, scholars, and civil society organizations focused on this technology can share their views on implementing this approach through the solicitation of evidence released today.

The next AI white paper, which explores ways to put the principles into practice, will be considered in parallel with the further development of the framework.

Governments will consider ways to facilitate coordination between regulators and their ability to enable regulators to provide a world-leading AI regulatory framework.

Professor Dame Wendy Hall, acting chair of the AI ​​Council, said:

We welcome these important early steps in establishing a clear and coherent approach to regulating AI. This is important to drive responsible innovation and support the prosperity of the AI ​​ecosystem. The AI ​​Council looks forward to working with the government on the next step in developing the white paper.

The government today shows how it is doing well against the national AI strategy and also publishes the first AI action plan to identify new priorities for the coming year.

The government has invested in more than 2.3 billion AI since 2014. Since the announcement of the National AI Strategy last year, the government has announced new investments in the long-term needs of the sector, including funding up to 2,000 new AI and data science scholarships. We have opened a new visa route so that the industry has the skills and talents to keep it prosperous.

As part of its strategy, the AI ​​Standard Hub was announced earlier this year. The Hub provides industry, academia, and regulatory users with practical tools and materials for the effective use and formation of AI technology standards. The interactive hub platform, led by the Alan Turing Institute, with the support of the British Standards Institute and the National Physical Laboratory, will be available in the fall of 2022.

Here is a policy paper on establishing an innovation promotion approach to regulate AI, including a link to the request for evidence.

The 10-week call of evidence will run until September 26th. Organizations and individuals working across AI are encouraged to provide feedback to inform governments working in this area.

The complete AI action plan is here

Today, the Alan Turing Institute publishes an independent report that discovers the need for greater coordination between regulators to address the challenge of regulating the use of AI.

The data protection and digital information bill was submitted to Congress today. The bill will strengthen UK’s high data protection standards, impose stricter fines on nuisance calls, and reduce unnecessary paperwork to free your business. Reforms will also modernize the Information Commissioner’s Office and help businesses better comply with the law.

