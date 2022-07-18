Google celebrates 25-pass Kino with a black and white tribute





Google praises Kino in this Doodle. (Google)

July 17th marks the 90th anniversary of the birth of Joaqun Salvador Lavado Tejn, one of the most famous Argentine artists in the world. This is well known as Kino, the author of Mafalda. change the world.

And Google decides to honor him and uses social satire to display graffiti or black-and-white images of artists who have become known for reflecting everyday life situations on search engines all day long. ..

Kino was born in Argentina, but the celebrations Google gave him can be exchanged with compliments paid to the cartoon index, not only from this country, but from 25 other countries as well.

From these parts of the world, you can access graffiti: Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Iceland, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rica, Uruguay, Sweden, Venezuela.

Similarly, Florencia Sabatini, Google Latin American Communications Director, has assured that this is a tribute to the great Argentine artist and his vast heritage. A man with unparalleled talent, who brings to life a character we will never forget and remains unharmed for years. The 90th anniversary of Kino’s birth is a day of touching the souls of thousands of people who were fascinated by the stories of Mafalda in other parts of the world, not just us born and raised in Argentina.

Similarly, the director aims to use Doodle created by up-and-coming artists to mark many generations and proudly recall Kino, the youngest known on July 17, this year.

The artist’s niece, Julieta Colombo, also said a few words. I congratulate this Google for both Kino and his work, Mafalda and his graphic humor page. My uncle dedicated 60 years of his life.

The cartoonist heir also remembers him with his legacy and gratitude, the effectiveness of her uncle’s work is undoubtedly due to the themes he worked on during all years of his career. The work of all people is readers, especially a new generation of readers.

That’s why Google registered for this important date. With this mention in search engines, children and adolescents will wonder about the author and discover a significant impact on his career and Latin American artistic expression.

The most complete form of his expression was drawing. So I wanted to portray him creating a memorable world we know. I studied his self-portrait and was inspired to see how he represented himself, focusing on his desk full of sheets, pencils and lamps. He was the one who made the graffiti, so Azul Portillo, who also plays an important role in this celebration, said.

The artist invited to this tribute imagined this Doodle in black and white from the beginning, so it seemed to have a characteristic that quickly reminded me of a strip of kino, but on the other hand, I feel that I can reflect my traces. .. As an artist, that color austerity is one of my favorite resources when drawing illustrations.

In short, Kino is one of the most influential people in the Spanish-speaking world, and his related searches are Argentina, Uruguay, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Peru, Spain, Costa Rica, Chile and Colombia.

Similarly, for the past five years, the keyword Mafalda has been widely consulted in Argentina, Uruguay, Italy, Colombia, Spain, Portugal, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

File photo. On October 23, 2014, cartoonist Kino touched on the sculpture of cartoonist Mafalda at the opening ceremony of San Francisco Park in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS / Eloy Alonso

Audiovisual content platforms have become a widely used place for users to learn. So there are these videos that give you the secret details about Kino.

1. Looking for Kino (2020 Documentary), I am on the channel of the International Social Innovation Festival (fiiS).

2. QUINO: 10 things you may not have known about MAFALDA + TOP5JOKE | Sorry, Centennial.Available on the creator Pablo Molinari’s channel

3. Kino: How was Mafalda born?From the education channel

4. QUINO: Creator of MAFALDA by Draw My Life in Spanish

5. Curiosity about Kino and Mafalda. Available on Animal MX.

