



Russia, China, and other adversaries are coming to the U.S. technology industry, and MPs want to make it easy for them to compromise our infrastructure and devices, so be warned. .. Foreign hackers are targeting everything from the American pipeline to the American elections, threatening our lifestyle, economy and democracy each time. Meanwhile, Congress is promoting antitrust laws that unfairly target US technology companies and make it easier for foreign competitors and criminals to access user data and compromise security measures.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar has introduced the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992) with the goal of governing the largest and most successful technology companies in the United States. The bill prevents self-priority of prioritizing our products and services over competitors on our platform and opens a system for all software without barriers to limiting discriminatory activity. It is intended to be mandatory for interoperability. However, instead of protecting consumers like antitrust laws, S.2992 exploits US innovation and creates vulnerabilities that could compromise user data.

The law prohibits technology companies from implementing their own security measures to protect technology and users. The ban paves the way for third-party actors, including China and Russia, to steal and hijack the technologies they rely on in their daily lives across the United States.

In addition to S.2992, the US Senate is also considering another bill, the Open App Markets Act (S.2710), which puts benevolent and malicious enemies on US technology users. On S.2710, the American app store needs to open the marketplace to everyone and allow sideloading on the device. The bill prevents technology companies from monitoring and blocking harmful software that can hurt users. It also jeopardizes the data and privacy of American users by preventing companies from protecting technology.

Both S.2992 and S.2710 are not only dangerous to national security, but also unfair. They are targeting only US tech companies, weakening their position in the global market. The drastic antitrust law claims to cover a small number of major tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google, but the law is broad and covers many other tech companies from the beginning to the future. Affect. It’s not illegal to be successful and large, and these big tech companies are facing competition both domestically and internationally, especially with China. Why do American companies penalize their success and leading the United States?

American technology companies do everything they can to ensure that their devices and services are safe for their users. They are actively taking expensive steps to strengthen security for the benefit of Americans and our national security. For example, according to CNBC, Google has spent $ 5.4 billion to acquire cybersecurity company Mandiant in an effort to better protect its customers and their data from criminals at home and abroad. Former national security officials have warned Congress about the national security implications associated with S.2992, and industry experts have explained how S.2710 puts users at a disadvantage. Why do American companies jeopardize the work they do to keep our technology and American data safe?

Senator Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi have the opportunity to confront American technologies and devices that make our daily lives easier, data safer, and countries safer. When voting for the Senator this summer, both must vote against S.2992 and S.2710. As a successful global leader, there is no good reason to penalize US companies for their efforts to maintain the security of their technical infrastructure and data.

Chip Pickering is currently the CEO of INCOMPAS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyleader.com/2022/07/17/sound-the-alarm-protect-american-tech/

