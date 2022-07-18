Google promotes Android apps on the curious Amazon storefront





Recently, especially for Samsung, Google has been promoting the Android ecosystem and its features more prominently. The latest example is the Amazon Store / Brand Page (USA) called “Devices with Google”.

It differs from the Made by Google (Pixel, Nest, Chromecast, etc.) storefront in that it only highlights Android smartphones from different partners. The cover page shows a live view of Google Duo, YouTube, and Google Maps with collapsible optimizations.

You can work, play and connect right out of the box.

Get your favorite Google app when you buy your favorite phone.

Curiously, the word “Android” is never mentioned on this Amazon store page, focusing on Google apps and services running on mobile operating systems. Android brands also don’t show up on Google | Samsung ads, but the ads were advertised on Android’s social channels.

Google has three big events, focusing on the “embedded” nature. For searches, you can quickly search the home page bar using voice queries, especially “Google AR” instead of “Google Lens” and an assistant.

The “Built-in Google App” targets Chrome, Google Password Manager, Google Pay, and Gmail as part of Workspace. Finally, Google’s security concerns Play Protect, Kids Space (and perhaps Family Link), and setting up your Google account.

Amazon store front[ホーム]Moving out of the tab, Devices with Google highlights four OEMs, each with a pretty interesting description.

OnePlus: The best Google security meets ultra-fast processing power.

Security and performance matching is a bit more common, but “processing power” is about the same overall with flagship at this point.

Highlighted Phones: OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 10 Pro, Nord N20, N200.

Samsung: Google’s best personalization meets impressive design.

Emphasize material that may be referenced in a clear hardware design.

Highlighted Phones: S21 FE, S22, S22 +, S22 Ultra, Flip 3, Fold 3, A12, A13, A53

Motorola: Google’s greatest simplicity meets uninterrupted performance.

It hints at the nature of most inventories of Moto devices.

Highlighted Phones: Razr 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G, G Pure, G Power, G Play, One 5G Ace, Edge, Edge +

Pixel: Google’s convenient Pixel smartphone.

“Useful” is the brand that Made by Google uses to describe itself.

9to5 Google Take

After searching on Amazon, I first found the Google store page as a “sponsored” banner above the product list. “Shop Google Mobile Services” was the first item in the carousel.

Google feels the need to advertise this way is pretty interesting. We want to stand in front of people who buy Android smartphones and make sure they choose smartphones that use Play services. It’s not the biggest issue on the state side, but the situation can change constantly in the future and abroad.

On the other hand, the lack of the name “Android” is unlikely to reflect Google’s loss of commitment to the underlying development of the mobile operating system, but Google’s explicit first offer. It may represent a brand shift focused on party services.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/07/17/google-apps-amazon-storefront/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos