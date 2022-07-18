Platform for promoting innovation and growth





MA XUEJING / CHINA DAILY

After sound fixes, e-marketplaces and services are set to take on new opportunities

China’s platform economy, with sound modifications, is expected to play a greater role in driving innovation and driving the recovery of the global economy in the face of COVID uncertainty, according to industry experts. It has been.

Platform economy refers to technology-driven online marketplaces and other similar operations or businesses. It enables consumers, entrepreneurs, businesses and the general public to connect, share resources and sell products and services. In China, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group and Meituan are one of the most prominent platform companies.

Experts said at a recent high-level meeting that China has promised to support the sector and the digital economy.

Recent new moves suggest that platform economy oversight will be normalized according to the rigorous measures previously taken to curb the misbehavior of some players in the market.

According to experts, this all indicates that regulations related to this sector have been relaxed in order to promote stable growth and sustainable development.

Last month, China’s employment platform Boss Zipin and truck dispatch platform Full Track Alliance said they have resumed registration of new users after the Cyberspace Security Review Office has completed its investigations and reviews in accordance with relevant laws. rice field.

Reuters reported that Chinese ride-hailing service company Didi Chuxing has also taken the necessary corrective actions to make the app available again in various mobile app stores. Last year, Didi was banned from listing apps on the app store by relevant authorities due to national security concerns.

“It is necessary and urgent for China today to improve the governance of the platform economy. The ultimate goal of governance-related policies is to promote platform companies and make them stronger and better.” Said Jin Guan, Vice Dean of the National School. Faculty of Development, Peking University.

Jin said most of the country’s top platforms are key innovators, reformers and drivers of the Chinese economy, playing an active role in promoting both domestic industrial innovation and global market competition. rice field.

“Therefore, national oversight of the platform economy must be actively integrated with international rules, while at the same time participating in the development and reform of international rules,” Jin said.

Deputy Prime Minister Liu He said in April at a symposium hosted by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference that the country’s premier political advisory body would support the sustainable and healthy development of the platform economy and the private sector. rice field. ..

More steps will be taken to promote the orderly and healthy development of the platform economy and encourage platform companies to participate in the country’s major scientific and innovative projects, Liu said. ..

He also said the government will step up support for direct investment in the digital economy and support the listing of technology companies on domestic and international securities markets.

His remarks are widely seen by industry insiders as an indication that antitrust authorities are unlikely to launch new investigations or impose heavy fines on the platform in the short term. ..

“Over the past year or more, authorities have implemented intensive and special corrections to inappropriate behavior in the platform economy, achieving the desired effects of a fairer market environment. Now China has normalized its sector. It’s time to return to a predictable coach. ” Wang Xi Anbayashi, a member of the expert advisory group of the State Council’s Antimonopoly Commission, said.

The State Administration for Market Regulation has imposed over 100 improper actions and fines on 98 monopoly cases in the Internet sector involving companies such as Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan and JD.

Gan Lin, Deputy Head of SAMR, said platform companies have unfairly forced merchants to make one or more choices, or have chosen one of the two options offered, after strict regulations have begun. He said the previous tendency to force them to do “basically disappeared.” of.

Binary practice refers to a platform that allows merchants to have an exclusive partnership or distribution channel on their own in some exclusive or restrictive way. Unfair trade practices have plagued China’s e-commerce sector for years.

“Normalizing the platform economy means that regulatory efforts will become routine and avoid fragmentation of supervision, which will allow authorities to act illegally or improperly in the early stages of the sector. I ignored it and started the regulation with a sudden surge, “Wang said. He is also the director of the Competition Law and Policy Center of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

He likened the evolution of the supervision process to modern health care practices. “When you are sick, you need to go to a doctor or emergency room for treatment, of course. After targeted treatment, you are expected to return to daily health care such as exercise to maintain your health. . “

In late June, Chinese legislators amended antitrust laws to improve rules related to the platform economy, allowing platform operators with clear market power to do so through data, algorithms, technology, or platform rules. Clarified that such leading positions should not be abused.

“For years, it has been a global trend for antitrust authorities to strive to balance supervision and development,” said Li Chao, chief analyst at Zheshang Securities.

“Global practices have shown that antitrust efforts related to the platform economy did not crack down on specific giants, stimulated innovation and entrepreneurship, and ensured the prosperity of the market as a whole. “

In the 1970s and 1980s, under US antitrust law, technology giant IBM abandoned software and service bundle sales and disclosed technical standards for personal computers. Since then, IBM’s upstream and downstream suppliers, Microsoft and Intel, have grown rapidly. Technology companies such as Dell have also begun to emerge and have helped lay the foundation for the US Internet boom at the time, he said.

In addition, major foreign securities firms and investors are reassessing their position on Chinese Internet and tech companies’ stocks after the plunge earlier this year.

Of the 280 US-listed Chinese companies, only 27 have risen in stock prices since the beginning of the year, accounting for less than 10% of the total, according to wind data. The market value of US-listed Chinese companies, including Pinduoduo and JD, has shrunk by more than $ 20 billion.

However, in mid-May, investment bank JPMorgan overweighted the outlook of numerous Chinese internet and technology companies such as Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings, NetEase Inc and Meituan, with JD, Bilibili and several other Chinese companies. Upgraded outlook from underweight to neutral. ..

Overweight, underweight, and neutral are performance indicators that analysts use to assess the foreseeable future of a stock. For example, overweight ratings primarily recommend holding more shares than the associated benchmark index.

JP Morgan’s mid-May stance was in contrast to March’s view that brokerage firms downgraded 28 Chinese Internet stocks to neutral or underweight. JP Morgan analysts, led by Alex Yao, report that a new classification has been made as the so-called significant uncertainties facing the sector should begin to ease following recent regulatory announcements. I explained it in the book.

“Initially, we predicted that these various uncertainties would last for 6-12 months, but we will be able to provide the earliest possible relief in the second half of this year. Early days in digital entertainment, local services, e-commerce, etc. The cycle sector is the first batch of outperformers. “

Panherin, co-director of the Digital Economic and Financial Innovation Research Center at Zhejiang University’s International Business School, said the rating upgrade was based on the low and attractive prices of stocks in major Chinese platform companies.

“But more importantly, the platform economy is ushering in a new era and will focus on high quality performance. Many platform companies still have significant growth potential in revenue and revenue. “He said.

