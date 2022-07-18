Google tips for your next search





Everyone knows how to do a Google search, right? I know that I use only a small portion of what Google (or other online tools and software) offers. We are always looking for tips to get the most out of this resource so that we can do a better search. Here are three Google search features you can use to search the following Google genealogy:

# 1 Use Google internationally

One way to access a country’s version of Google is to use that country’s website. When you visit Google and start a search, you will be taken to the country’s Google screen based on your IP address. So I’m in America and I’m using the American version of Google. If you’re investigating an ancestor who lives in another country, you may miss the results you get when you use that country’s version of Google. That’s why I use Google.com, but if you want to use Google in Canada, you can go to Google.ca.

Genealogy in Time Magazine has a list of available Google website URLs. Keep in mind that you may need to search in the language used in your country for best results.

# 2 Learn more about the source

You have now run a Google search and created a result list.

For each result, you’ll see the URL, the name of the web page or website, and a description. You know that, but have you ever noticed that there are three vertical dots on the right side of the URL?

Click these dots to see information about your website. In this example, we searched for EdgarAllenPoe. One of the results is the Poetry Foundation. Click on the three vertical dots to display the “About this result” screen.

This feature can be useful when you want to analyze the results you receive and decide to pursue a particular source.

Another example is the source information for Edgar Allenpo’s Wikipedia entry. Click on the three vertical dots in a Google search to see this box.

next,[このページの詳細]Click to see more information to consider using Wikipedia.

Try this feature to see how it helps you get the most out of your results.

# 3 Always click on a book

In my opinion, this is mandatory. When you get Google results, always at the top[書籍]Click to view the results of Google Books.

You can then refine your search to narrow down the time period or look up past newspaper results.

Remember that you can search for ancestor names on Google. Also, consider searching by location, religion, or membership organization to which your ancestors lived. Google Books may contain city directories, regional history, or other historical works that may be useful for your family tree.

What to search for?

We can all benefit from changing our search habits and trying something new. Remember that you can tweak your search by adding keywords or clicking on features you haven’t tried. You may be surprised at the new items you find.

Gena Philibert-Ortega is an author, instructor, and researcher. She blogs at Gena’s Genealogy and Food.Family.Ephemera. Her presentation can be found on the Legacy FamilyTree Webinars website.

