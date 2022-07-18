Build the first economic future for the climate from scratch





The 2022 election was won against the backdrop of overwhelming demand for urgent climate change measures. A big turquoise wave spotlighted the public’s disdain for the hopeful commitment to Net Zero and the complete lack of investment in routes designed to get there. Australians, now overwhelmed by the ongoing effects of climate change in the form of relentless fires and floods, expect a positive approach to the climate agenda due to the progressive aspects of politics that move the country forward in both houses. And should request.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen plans to announce the Albany Government’s climate change bill in the first week of parliamentary seats in late July, setting a 43% emission reduction target by 2030 by 2050. Emphasizes the government’s intention to legislate Net Zero. Minister Bowens commented at the National Press Club on a parliamentary session in late June to increase sales of electric vehicles (EVs) through the elimination of tariffs and reduce our reliance on coal and gas on our puzzled energy grid. It reflects the Labor Party’s pre-election promise.

However, a careful look at pre-election climate proposals is not sufficient to prevent future ecological disasters. Renewable energies, batteries and EVs alone cannot keep the world’s temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. To truly crack emission targets for 2030 and 2050, Australia is designed to significantly reduce emissions that are neither vague nor overwhelming compared to other countries’ action plans after COP26. We need concrete efforts for low emission technology. In essence, we need to sharply pivot from the current climate agenda and throw everything we have into the biggest problems of our country. 2022 will be marked as a turning point where climate policy and investment are in line with public sentiment.

An economy at risk of disaster as well as our environment

Our economy focuses on digging into fossil fuels that were being consumed at a much faster rate than fossil fuels were formed. Just by looking at the pressure on the current power grid and the lack of investment in solar and wind energy, we can see how deeply we really depend on fossil fuels.

There are no plans to phase out oil, gas and coal yet, and emission policies need to be swiftly changed to match a strong climate change vote. Reliance on the single market, destined to shrink under government-specific modeling to halve coal production by the middle of the century, would be our greatest failure if we do not act now.

It should be noted that the way the Australian economy is currently functioning is unacceptable or even impractical in the very near future. Weekly, we monitor rising interest rates and inflation, the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain, and rising living costs caused by the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. Subsequent surges in fuel and energy prices are due to restricted access to fossil fuels. At this stage, its simple mathematics: natural disasters, human conflicts, or international conflicts cause economic turmoil. So why didn’t we do more to reduce our reliance on foreign oil and non-renewable energy sources when climate technology and our own backyard are the solution? ??

When assessing Australia’s natural habitat and land use, it is almost a crime that we are not the world leader in solar, wind and battery storage technologies. Most of our land is available free of charge, and we sit in direct sunlight for more than 8 hours a day, so we can fully adjust how we supply and use electricity.

We are already a world leader in climate technology solutions and should have the means to reach it if we can significantly change our course. Australian voters have overwhelmingly shown that climate change is a top priority on the priority list, and concerns and fears of economic change have been replaced by the sound of a clock that counts down rapidly into the future of environmental disasters. rice field. This mindset and government change provides an opportunity to establish Australia as a leader in climate change through the transition to a sustainable technology-led economy.

Achieving this progress over the next decade faces all forms of emerging technology initiatives, including early-stage funding shortages, minimal regulatory support, and the desire for large companies to partner with emerging technology companies. Obstacles need to be removed.

Make a difference through conflicting ideas

There is a paradox between intent and actual action or influence. To gain real influence, we need to invest in the circular economy and shift our thinking from simply reducing waste to supporting new climate initiatives and progress that protect the future. All technological advances in the world cannot solve this crisis for us without the willingness to adapt and adopt.

To facilitate this change, the newly appointed federal government must consider laws and regulations that will benefit climate technology. Using better technology for our ecology and the planet should be cheaper and less expensive. It’s not just the current method, as the last election was won from fear that the net-zero policy would bring havoc to the economy and employment rates.

Without establishing the right ecosystem to drive this innovation, we cannot stick to the hope that huge technological advances will occur in sucking up existing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Ideas are around us, but they are currently sitting in the minds and desktops of Australians doing other invoice-paying jobs.

Innovation and progress are conflicts of ideas. It attracts people not only from all over the country but all over the world. Bringing together goals, goals and ideas through diverse people leads to stronger climate results and new opportunities. We must admit that introducing more technology, more innovation, and more thought into our country is at least as valuable as exporting everything underground. not.

Road to Sustainable Innovation

As Australians, we can afford to do what we want to do. It’s a matter of choice. We have to come up with ways to replenish the economy by pumping carbon into the air without digging things out of the ground, and we can’t afford the economic impact of mining powers. The idea was 100% renewable and there was no end to how to change the structure of the Australian economy, but in the end there will be a shortage of lithium and coal.

Only by providing the necessary infrastructure and ecosystem will it be brought about by the potential of abundant renewable energy to create sustainable, high-productivity jobs and secure the future of the country in a low-carbon world. You can seize the opportunity. This path does not currently exist and is blocked by denialists who question the role of technology in the future. We need a well-established and clear path that allows climate technology companies to complete what they have started without sacrificing one of many obstacles. Now is the time to think about changing the pillars of the economy by paving the way for sustainable innovation before it’s too late.

read more:

New sustainability reporting standards in progress

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themandarin.com.au/194831-building-a-climate-first-economic-future-from-the-ground-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos