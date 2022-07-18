The “Sony Research Awards Program” accepts submissions focusing on the development of new and innovative technologies.





Sony today announced that it is accepting applications for its seventh year, the Sony Research Awards Program. The program will fund projects to research emerging and innovative technologies in collaboration with Sony’s own research group, not only at universities, but from this year onwards to other research institutes such as government research institutes and non-profit organizations. It is also open to the public. The program is offered in 17 countries * 1 in the United States, Canada and Europe, and India.

“Through the Sony Research Awards Program, we have collaborated with universities around the world to promote research and development that leads to new innovations and cutting-edge technologies,” said Hisashi Tamai, President and Senior Vice President, Sony Group Research and Development Center. I am. Ltd. “Since the program started in 2016, we have expanded the scope of the program from North America to Europe and India. With the addition of non-university research institutes this year, we will be more capable next year. I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with researchers. “

The Sony Research Awards Program consists of two awards, the Faculty Innovation Award and the Focused Research Award. This award creates new opportunities for researchers to engage in cutting-edge research and leads to the introduction of breakthrough technologies.

The Faculty Innovation Award is for one year * for research projects that may fall into three broad subject categories (information technology, devices and materials, and biomedical and life sciences) related to Sony’s current research interests. 2 awards up to US $ 100,000 to the Principal Investigator.

The Focused Research Award provides support of up to US $ 150,000 * 2 per year to conduct research that is more focused on Sony’s immediate areas of interest.

Professor Virginia de Sa of the University of California, San Diego said: “Brainstorming the usefulness of additional candidates for a variety of biologically motivated architectures, such as lateral and feedback connections, provides powerful functional benefits for computer vision tasks, especially in semantic segmentation. We were able to identify and focus on the specific inductive priorities that we bring. In collaboration with Sony, we were also able to focus algorithm testing on the specific application areas that are most relevant to the actual application. “

Assistant Professor Dimitris Papiliopros of the University of Wisconsin-Madison said: “The support and feedback from Sony was very helpful to my research group. Our collaboration advances our project to tackle many of the challenges of machine learning when deployed on a large scale. A Sony colleague helped me coordinate my research towards important and practical issues and guided us on an exciting new path. “

Daniel Sanchez, associate professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: “Sony researchers are committed to working on innovative computer architectures, sharing challenges in accelerating critical applications, and adopting our ideas and prototypes to address these challenges. This collaboration gives us valuable insights into real-world problems, enabling technology transfer and impact that would otherwise not be possible. “

For more information on awards and a list of previous winners, please visit https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/research-award-program/.

