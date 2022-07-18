Parada was ranked 11th overall in the MLB Draft Baseball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Kevin Parada of Los Angeles Georgia Tech Baseball (Pasadena / Loyola, Calif.) Was the eleventh player to be selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball First Grade Draft on Sunday night when the New York Mets won second grade catcher overall in 11th place. .. ..

Parada joins the glorious group of yellow jackets, making it the 12th round of picks in school history and the 9th under the head coach of Danny Hall. Joey Bart (2nd), Jed Bradley (15th), Deck McGuire (11th), Matt Wieters (5th), Tyler Greene (30th), Mark Teixeira (5th), Nomar Garciaparra (12th), Jason Varitek (21st, 14th), The Flats first rounders Ty Griffin (9th) and Kevin Brown (4th). Throughout Georgia Institute of Technology, he is the 42nd yellow jacket ever selected in the first round of all major North American professional sports MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, and NPF (National Pro Fastpitch Softball).

Parada is the first US team in the United States with major media outlets after a spectacular sophomore season in 2022, winning the Buster Posey and Johnny Bench Awards for the country’s top college catchers and the Golden Spikes Awards (Top Amateurs). I was a finalist of the player). Nationwide) and Dick Howser Trophy (this year’s college baseball player).

First Team All ACC and All Regions Selection and NCBWA District 4 Player of the Year, Pasadena, CA Native, ranked highest in the nation throughout the year, finishing sixth in the regular season with 26 home runs in school records. .. , 2nd on a total basis (174), 3rd on RBI (85), 5th on a run (74), 35th on a hit (85). At the Atlantic Coast Conference, Parada was the toughest hitter in the league, with a run and RBI leading, a home run in 3rd place and a hit in 4th place.

Parada started all 60 Georgiatex games in 2022, playing 55 of them behind the plate, recording a fielding percentage of .992 and throwing 12 base thieves.

In the two years at The Flats, he has played 112 games with 111 starts. He hit a flashy .341 for his career, recording a total of 163 base hits, 35 home runs and 30 doubles. He also drove 130 runs and scored 121, recording .636 slugging percentage and .420 on-base percentage.

The Paradas Selection is the 42nd season of Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes participating in the MLB Draft. This began in 1981 with the selection of Kansas City Royals first baseman Tommy Thompson.

