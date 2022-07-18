AUKUS’s innovation potential is greater than submarines





According to a new report, the technological and innovation ecosystem derived from Australia’s AUKUS agreement is far more important than the billion-dollar nuclear submarines and will arrive much sooner.

A report from the University of Sydney’s US Research Center recommends a thorough government-wide analysis of Australia’s areas of comparative advantage and gaps in order to make the most of security agreements.

Jennifer, the author of the report, said that the government’s current decisions on AUKUS and the arrangements they are making regarding technical cooperation will affect not only the next few years, but decades as well.・ Mr. Jacket said.

If some of these reforms can be done correctly in terms of how to make defense innovations, the way collaboration between government, industry and academia can be seen in defense in terms of capabilities. It has the potential for change from the perspective of. Not only broader in strengthening our science and technology foundation.

The call was made when Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles announced in early 2023 that a decision on the type of nuclear submarine Australia would acquire would be revealed.

Last week, US Defense Minister Richard Mars.

Australia’s acquisition of a nuclear submarine is a major project of the AUKUS Agreement, but also includes advanced capacity building efforts for quantum, cyber, artificial intelligence, undersea, supersonic and electronic warfare.

Australia’s ability to ultimately acquire or expand in these areas, and the research and commercial ecosystem built around them, will have a greater impact on national security and prosperity than most attention-grabbing submarines. That would be, Mr. Jacket said.

She told InnovationAus.com that AUKUS’s advanced functional cooperation gives Australia the opportunity to strengthen its high-tech ecosystem.

Australia already has many strengths in the innovation ecosystem, especially in basic and basic research, and in highly strategic areas such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. But there are also real challenges, such as commercializing the research.

Prior to this week’s visit to the United States, new defense minister Richard Marls agreed that non-submarine technology could end up as if it were less important than what AUKUS would ultimately offer.

The Pentagon-funded MsJackets report is what to get the most out of, starting with a better understanding of Australia’s comparative advantage, complementarity, gaps, and overlap between US and UK highs. Investigate what needs to happen and make some important recommendations-a high-tech ecosystem.

This could come through reviews and is likely to be defense-led, Mr. Jacket said, but it needs to include representatives from government, academia, and the industry as a whole.

Similarly, diverse delegations in each of the advanced functional areas need to visit the United States and the United Kingdom to collect and share information.

It’s, in a sense, a really urgent first step, Mr. Jacket said.

We need to bring the right people to each of these technology streams and travel to the United States and the United Kingdom [to] Talk about what Australia brings, understand the situation abroad and use it to inform you of your priorities as you move towards the AUKUS partnership.

Australia needs to make strict decisions about its capabilities and where its allies take control, so a clearer picture of strengths and gaps is needed, Mr. Jacket said.

All technical areas are important and important in terms of potential military applications, but some are still under test. For example, hypersonic weapons and quantum technology are still a few years away in terms of scalability. , Ready-to-use technology.

The report also recommends that heads of government agencies need to establish an annual defense innovation dialogue to share defense research and commercialization best practices. It is modeled after the long-standing DARPA in the United States.

In addition to planning and cooperation recommendations, the report requires the establishment of a secure high-tech research area and a new AUKUS visa for each AUKUS advanced functional stream.

Australian researchers and companies at the forefront of competence are also welcoming AUKUS as a potential synergy to local industries and are calling for similar strategic plans for Australian organizations to maximize their profits. ..

