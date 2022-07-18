As AI language skills improve, so do scientists’ concerns.





The latest artificial intelligence structures in the tech industry are pretty compelling when asked if they feel like a perceptual computer, or a dinosaur or squirrel. But they aren’t that good, and sometimes dangerously bad to handle other seemingly simple tasks.

Take, for example, GPT-3, a system managed by Microsoft, to generate human-like text paragraphs based on what we have learned from a vast database of digital books and online writing. It is considered one of the most advanced of the new generation of AI algorithms capable of having conversations, producing on-demand readable text, and even producing innovative images and videos.

Among other things, the GPT-3 can export almost any text you’re looking for, such as a zookeeper cover letter or a Shakespeare-style sonnet on Mars. But when Professor Gary Smith of Pomona College asked a simple but pointless question about walking upstairs, GPT-3 erased it.

Yes, AI replied that if you wash your hands first, it’s safe to walk upstairs.

These powerful and powerful AI systems are technically known as large language models due to their vast amount of text and other media training, but they are already known as customer service chatbots, Google. It is built into the search and auto-fill mail functions. Your writing for you. However, most of the tech companies that built them keep secrets about their internal mechanics so that outsiders understand the flaws that can cause false information, racism, and other harm. I’m making it difficult.

Seven Le Scao, a research engineer at AI startup Hugging Face, said they are very good at writing texts with human proficiency. It is true that they are not very good at it. It looks very consistent. That almost truth. But that is often wrong.

This is a coalition of AI researchers co-led by Le Scao, with the support of the French government, launching a new large-scale language model on Tuesday that should act as a countermeasure against closed systems such as GPT-3. This is one of the reasons. This group is called Big Science, and the model for Big Science’s large-scale open science open access multilingual language model is BLOOM. Its main breakthrough is that it works in 46 languages, including Arabic, Spanish and French, unlike most systems focused on English and Chinese.

Le Scao’s group isn’t the only one aiming to open the black box for AI language models. Big Tech, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta is also looking for a more open approach to catch up with the system built by Google and OpenAI, which runs GPT-3.

Joelle Pineau, managing director of Meta AI, has seen the announcement come after the announcement of people doing this kind of work, but with little transparency and people actually looking inside. There is little ability to peek at how these models work.

Percy Liang, an associate professor of computer science at Stanford University, said the competitive pressure to build the most eloquent and informative systems and profit from their applications is tightly controlled by most tech companies. And he states that this is one of the reasons for not cooperating with the norms of the community. She oversees the Foundation Model Research Center.

For some companies, this is their secret source, Liang said. However, they are often worried that losing control can lead to irresponsible use. As AI systems become more and more capable of writing health advice websites, high school semester thesis, or political beliefs, false information can surge and know what’s coming from humans and computers. It will be difficult.

Meta recently announced a new language model called the OPT-175B. It uses publicly available data, from heated commentary on the Reddit forums to archives of US patent records and mass emails from Enron’s corporate scandal. With its openness to data, code, and research logbooks, Meta identifies the stigma and toxicity that external researchers pick up by ingesting how real people write and communicate. It is said to help make it easier to mitigate.

