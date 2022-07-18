The outlook is dim due to technology legislation in the 117th Congress – Inside Sources





For the 117th Congress, this summer is the last opportunity to pass three major technology-focused bills. Open App Market Law; Proposed US Data Privacy and Protection Bill. The first two bills focused on antitrust reform are the culmination of parliamentary hearings over the past two years, and the proposed privacy and data security legislation has a few years of parliamentary history.

The main provisions of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act include prohibiting certain large online platforms from engaging in certain acts. This may include giving priority to your products on the platform, unreasonably limiting the availability of competing products from other businesses on the platform, or applying or enforcing the Platform Terms of Service between users in similar positions.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act has bipartisan support in the Senate (6 Democrats and 6 Republicans), and the House of Representatives has 44 co-sponsors (35 co-sponsors) of the bipartisan bill. There are Democrats and 9 Republicans). Skopus Labs, a company that calculates the probability that a parliamentary bill will be passed by parliament, gives a 4 percent chance that the bill will be passed. In addition, Pllurus Strategies reports that despite changes to the latest draft, it is likely not enough to cross the finish line of the conference.

The main provisions of the Open App Markets Act are for target companies to operate app stores (that is, public websites, software applications, or other electronic services that distribute apps from third-party developers to users). Includes the establishment of relevant rules. (That is, an app store owner or administrator with over 50 million US users).

The Open App Markets Act has bipartisan support in the Senate (7 Republicans and 5 Democrats) and was ordered to be reported by the Senate Judiciary Committee on February 3. .. Skopus Labs gives a 4 percent chance that the bill will pass.

A bipartisan bill entitled the US Data Privacy and Protection Act was announced by the House Energy and Commerce Commission on June 3. The bill includes a unified national data privacy framework, new consumer privacy rights, and new enforcement. A bureau established within the Federal Trade Commission. Unlike previous drafts of the Data Privacy Act, which were less powerful than some existing state laws, this proposed draft provides exemptions for two states, California and Illinois. Plurus Strategies predicts that comprehensive federal privacy and protection legislation is unlikely to be passed.

Big Tech’s views and recent polls of registered voters on these proposed bills provide valuable insights. In a May survey by Hart Research Associates, respondents favored 77% of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (40% strongly in favor, 37% slightly in favor). In the case of the Open App Markets Act, 80% of respondents (46% strongly agree, 34% slightly agree) favorably.

However, in a March study by Normington Petz’s Progress Council, 52% of registered voters believed that the antitrust legislation proposed by Congress to intensify competition with Big Tech would not help consumers. And 58% of respondents believe that this new law will hurt consumers.

Nonetheless, in the Chamber of Progress survey, when the Senate was asked which issues in the tech industry to focus on, respondents said cybersecurity and hacking outages (30%) and consumer data privacy protection (30%). 18%), but 7% supported the suspension Anti-competitive practices.

In addition, in a June survey by Morning Consult / Politico, 59% of voters upheld federal data privacy law. In the same survey, more than 80% of voters upheld four key provisions of the US data privacy and protection bill.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act are still politically problematic and will not be seriously considered for passage in Congress 117. Moreover, if the Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives, it will be a difficult battle to pass antitrust law in the 118th Congress. However, if reintroduced in Congress 118, the US Data Privacy and Protection Act version has realistic prospects for enactment.

