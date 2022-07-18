Nothing happened, Google India released Chromecast, 5 Facebook profiles coming soon





There’s a lot happening in the tech world this week. Check out this week’s biggest technical article.

Google releases Chromecast in India

Technology giant Google has launched the popular streaming media adapter Chromecast in India for Rs 6,399. Gadgets can convert connected TVs to smart TVs. It is currently available in Flipkart and will soon be available in retail stores.

Twitter has introduced an “unmention” feature

Twitter has released a new feature called unmention. This allows users to remove themselves from conversations in threads they don’t want to join. This feature was tested by some users in April and is now available to all users.

Syska has released the smartwatch SW300 Polar

Electronic giant Syska has entered the smart wearable market with the debut of the SW300 Polar smartwatch at Flipkart, priced at 2,799 rupees.

Features include heart rate tracking, women’s health tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, message notifications, sleep monitoring, weather forecasts, stress monitoring, clock-based tools, and music players.

Nokia Launches C21 Plus Budget Smartphone

Nokia has launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Nokia C21 Plus, the successor to the Nokia C20 Plus launched last year. The Nokia C21 Plus is priced at Rupees 10,299.

There are two variations of the phone, including a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, a 5,050 mAh battery with a 3-day backup request, a 10W charge, a 2-year security update, and a 13MP dual AI camera.

Phone (1) is not on sale

The Nothing Phone (1) was finally announced with a black and white option. It will be on sale from July 21st at 32,999 rupees. There are 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage options.

Features include Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, optical image stabilization for 64MP rear dual camera setup, Glyph interface with 900 LEDs on the back, wireless charging and reverse charging.

Facebook that allows users to link up to 5 profiles

Meta has announced that Facebook will soon introduce a way to maintain up to five profiles linked to a primary account that uses the user’s real name.

Facebook will continue to require each user to have only one real-name Facebook account and access up to five additional profiles that they create after logging in to their main account. The five profiles do not require the user to have a real name.

(Edit: Shoma Bhattacharjee)

