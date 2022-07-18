Companies shrinking technology hardware budgets





With inflation still rising, more and more corporate boards are looking to reduce capital spending.

As a result, the news that surrounds how consumers deal with all of this is in the spotlight.

According to a Seeking Alpha report, companies are considering delaying the purchase of Big Tech, which may not be necessary for now.

Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Woodring reviewed the technology hardware sector and concluded that a more cautious approach to buying key technologies is likely to be taken in the second half of this year. ..

According to Woodring, companies have been working on the backlog of Big Tech orders over the last 18 months, so hardware spending could grow at the slowest rate in the Big IT spending category this year.

According to the report, spending this year could increase by 1.8% in contrast to 2021. However, this is due to a 3.4% increase in telecommunications equipment spending and a 3.5% increase in services.

Woodling said he is more cautious about spending on personal computers, although there are risks to everything that corporate budgeters can cut, from printers to flash storage to desktop equipment.

He added that there is a risk of a recession that could be added to the reduction.

In the disastrous news about the economy, PYMNTS writes that a significant price increase, coupled with falling gas prices, could result in a 1% step up in retail sales in June.

It also shows more resilience and financial creativity for customers struggling with cash, so it could reverse the slump in the previous month.

The report points out that the July 15th Commerce Report showed that a 0.3% drop from May was dialed back to a 0.1% drop.

New PYMNTS Data: How Utilities and Consumer Finance Companies Can Enhance the Invoice Payment Experience

Summary: More than half of utilities and consumer finance companies have the ability to process all monthly invoice payments digitally. Kicker? Only 12% of them do. Digital Payments Edge, a collaboration between PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide, surveyed 207 billing and collection experts from these companies and learned why it’s still difficult to fully digitize.

