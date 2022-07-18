Data center innovation for climate neutrality





The Massachusetts Institute of Technology may have found a way to grow furniture in the lab. This can reduce deforestation and material waste caused by turning old cylindrical trees into strangely shaped chairs and tables. Elsewhere, the hexagonal tower acts as a vacuum cleaner that sucks up polluted air and instead releases clean air.

These cutting-edge innovations have the potential to be the key to a more sustainable future, led by one company’s Equinix. The company promised to use 100% clean and renewable energy in 2015 and promised to be globally climate-neutral by 2030. This goal is underpinned by the science-based goals of emission reductions and the comprehensive sustainability and green finance agenda.

Jason Plamondon, Senior Sustainability Manager at Equinix Asia-Pacific, shares how the company is innovating to reach these goals by making data centers and digital infrastructure more sustainable. increase.

Innovation for a more sustainable data center

According to the International Energy Agency, data centers consumed 1% of the world’s final electricity demand in 2020. However, Equinix is ​​working to reduce consumption by finding ways to increase the energy efficiency of its data centers.

We have a responsibility to harness the power of technology to create a more accessible, equitable and sustainable future, says Pramondon. In 2021, Equinix launched the first Joint Innovation Facility (CIF) in Washington, DC, USA. Within CIF, Equinix will work with key partners to test new and innovative technologies that will help us achieve our sustainability efforts.

One way Equinix makes data centers more sustainable is to improve the cooling process. Data centers generally require a cool environment to maintain functionality, but cooling them is very energy intensive.

In fact, according to a survey presented at the 8th International Conference on Applied Energy in 2016, cooling accounts for about 40% of the total energy consumption of the data center.

Equinix is ​​looking for new and improved cooling solutions such as liquid cooling that can dissipate heat from data storage systems more efficiently than traditional air cooling.

Developed by technology company ZutaCore and introduced to Equinix CIF, this new direct liquid cooling system not only cools data storage systems more efficiently, but also occupies less space. This reduces the risk of IT meltdown, reduces carbon dioxide emissions in the data center, and minimizes the use of natural resources such as energy, land and water.

Continuing efforts for green innovation

Innovation is always an ongoing task. Since 2011, Equinix has invested more than US $ 158 million as part of its ongoing commitment to reducing energy consumption within the data center.

Equinix is ​​continually researching and deploying a number of technologies to improve reliability, efficiency, performance and sustainability, says Pramondon. This includes the launch of the Energy Efficiency Center of Excellence (EE CoE) program in 2020 to respond globally to various best practices and innovation opportunities.

Engineering-led programs support local operations teams to achieve ambitious energy efficiency goals. Since its inception, it has made significant strides in driving innovation, upgrading infrastructure, and increasing the adoption of sustainable technology in data centers around the world.

This program requires a five-year plan to track how all Equinix data centers are evaluated against established performance indicators to improve their data center performance. The five-year planning framework adds information to help these centers calculate energy savings, create business cases, and fund projects.

Since 2020, the company has issued US $ 4.9 billion of green bonds, making it the world’s fourth largest issuer in the investment-eligible green bond market. These bonds have already funded multiple projects in key areas of innovation such as green building, renewable energy and energy efficiency. Such efforts are only part of the company’s efforts to become climate-neutral by 2030.

Cleaner energy to power the data center

But energy efficiency alone is not enough. Organizations also need to find cleaner energy sources to reduce carbon emissions in their data centers. Equinix is ​​considering three alternatives.

The first is the fuel cell. Fuel cells can generate cleaner energy with less carbon emissions than traditional gas-fueled power plants and do not require water to operate.

In addition, fuel cells can run in parallel with traditional power grids. This means that Equinix can use both to offset emissions across the grid while maintaining energy security in the grid.

Another way is alternative fuel. For example, Equinix is ​​seeking to power generators with alternative fuels, including bio-based liquid fuels known as hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVOs), instead of diesel. This can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%.

We are also looking at the potential role hydrogen can play in the future of energy, says Pramondon. According to the US Department of Energy, hydrogen can generate electricity that can generate nearly zero greenhouse gas emissions. When used to power a fuel cell, its only by-products are water vapor and warm air, not carbon.

In 2021, Equinix joined seven other companies to launch a € 2.5 million project. This will allow us to develop new fuel cells that will pave the way for the use of green hydrogen for electricity instead of natural gas.

Finally, Equinix is ​​looking at optimizing energy storage methods to power the data center. For example, partner software-defined utilities VPS and Natron Energy in the sodium-ion battery business have introduced a new cabinet power management and battery energy storage system within Equinix CIF for live load testing.

The system manages power consumption, minimizes wasted and left-behind power, and leads to a potential energy efficiency increase of 30-50%, Plamondon explains.

In the big city of Singapore, the coverage of renewable energy is already 100% with the purchase of renewable energy certificates. Globally, Equinix is ​​covered by over 95% renewable energy. With the advent of clean energy technology, Equinix plans to bring it to 100% by 2030.

Equinix, a digital infrastructure company at the forefront of sustainability, continues to drive innovation in green solutions, ensuring that data is stored in energy-efficient, low-carbon data centers. At the same time, it continues to enable digital transformation by providing organizations with the options, scalability, and agility to double their value.

As Steve Jobs once said, innovation is the ability to see change as an opportunity rather than a threat. When organizations embrace innovation, they can turn the threat of climate change into an opportunity to create a better planet for the next generation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://govinsider.asia/insights/data-centre-innovations-geared-towards-climate-neutrality-jason-plamondon-equinix/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos