How to use the Google Assistant driving mode





If you need to use your mobile phone while driving, the safest way is to use the Google Assistant’s driving mode. This is a car interface that integrates most Android mobiles with the successor to the already popular Google Assistant. [difunto Android Auto para telfonos](With the closure of Android Auto for phones.

As shown below, the assistant’s driving mode provides a minimal interface suitable for driving. This interface allows you to use the most important features and applications with large icons and buttons, and integration with the Google Assistant.

Set the operation start mode

To use Google’s driving mode, you need to make sure it is active. To do this, open Google Maps and[設定]>[ナビゲーション設定]and[Googleアシスタントの設定]Entering options is the easiest way.

Therefore, you can configure the timing to automatically start the operation mode. The options it offers us are:

When scrolling in Google Maps: When you start navigating in Google Maps, the driving mode interface is activated. When connecting to the car’s Bluetooth: Start driving mode: When the mobile phone is paired with the car’s Bluetooth, the driving mode will be started automatically. Check before you start: When your phone is paired with your car’s Bluetooth, you will be notified to start driving mode. do nothing.

You can also start the Google Assistant driving mode on any screen by saying “Hey Google, let’s drive” or “Hey Google, I want to go”. [destino]”Or from direct access that can be added as described later.

In driving mode, you’ll see a new navigation bar with direct access to voice search and an application drawer at the bottom where you can make calls, send messages, and access compatible media applications. Its interface is suitable for driving.

Add a shortcut

At the bottom of the application drawer, there is a suggestion that you can add direct access to driving mode to your phone’s home screen. This allows you to access driving mode without connecting a phone by simply touching the icon. .. Go to your car’s bluetooth or start navigating to your destination.

When the assistant’s drive mode is started without a destination, the home screen will display suggestions for the next destination, music to listen to, send messages, and call shortcuts to contacts.

Allow access to notifications

To display a message while driving[運転モードでメッセージを表示する]You need to make sure that the option is enabled. This option is in the app drawer settings for driving mode. To enable this option, you need to allow access to Google application notifications.

If you enable this option when a new message arrives, you will see a notification in the new interface in driving mode and not the content of the message to protect your privacy, but “Hey Google, read the message” I can tell you. You can also read the message and reply using the assistant’s voice command.

What you can ask the Google Assistant

The assistant’s driving mode has buttons for interacting with the interface, but if you’re already driving, you’ll need to use voice commands to interact with the mobile. The voice commands you can use while driving are:

Make a call: say “make a call” or “make a call” [contacto]”. Answer the phone: The assistant said,” [contacto]Would you like to reply? Send a message: “Send a message” [contacto]”Or” Send a message “. Receive a message:” Read a message “. Listen to music:” Play [artista]”” Pon [gnero]Go to “. Start navigation:” [destino]”.

On Engadget Android | This is what Android Auto lacks because it is the ultimate driving platform

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xatakandroid.com/tutoriales/como-usar-modo-conduccion-asistente-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos