Switzerland provides innovation to Indian companies

New Delhi: Manufacturing and mountains. That’s what Switzerland is showing in a post-pandemic push to revitalize the economy in every cylinder. As part of this, Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) and Switzerland Tourism have hosted the Swiss Tech Experience Week from June 27th. Invited innovative startups from India, Canada, Italy, France and the United States selected in the contest to the tour. Incorporate national and high-tech R & D and manufacturing facilities, especially robotics. Unbox Robotics, which provides supply chain logistics to e-tailers, was a winner from India. After visiting the Swiss smart factory for beer, CEO and co-founder Pramod Ghadge introduced a customizable assembly line for assembling a variety of products, stating that the environment is ideal for the production of high value products. .. Some Indian companies are already based in Switzerland. Based in DrReddy’s Labs and Chennai, ZifoRnD Solutions is located in Basel, known as the gateway to Europe with its harbor on the Rhine. Based in Basel, Ankehornagel of Basel Area Business and Innovation says companies will be able to reach up to 500 million customers across Europe each day. SGE and Swiss Tourism officials said Switzerland is multilingual, multicultural and influenced by German, French and Italian. And almost everyone spoke English. Tech parks and universities across the country have melted pots that fascinate people all over the world. Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, one of the world’s top universities, boasts 120 nationalities out of 13,000 students. Sirpa Tsimal, Director of Investment Promotion at S-GE, said Switzerland offers quality services in terms of both work and leisure. Investors and professionals have the best R & D facilities in robotics, life sciences and other high-tech areas to live an equally high quality life outside of work. S-GE helps anyone interested in setting up a shop in Switzerland to make the right connections for technology, talent acquisition and even financing. In India, they have an office in Mumbai. (The writer was in Switzerland at the invitation of Swiss Global Enterprise and Swiss Tourism)

