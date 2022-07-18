Curiosity of the creator of Mafalda





Search engines pay homage to Kino 90 years after it was born, and black and white Doodles are available in 25 countries. 90 years after the birth of Joaqun Salvador Lavado Tejn (aka Kino), Google pays homage to the famous Argentine cartoonist and aims to explain his artistic heritage with a search engine logo called didoodle. Dedicated to artistic intervention. .. Available in 25 countries from Brazil to Sweden, people come across black-and-white portraits of the creators of the Mafalda, reminiscent of his cartoons.

I celebrate both this compliment from Google to Kino and his work, Mafalda and his graphic humor page. My uncle devoted 60 years of his life, said Julieta Colombo, the niece and orthodox of Kino’s work.

In addition, “the new generation can wonder, discover, and give lifelong readers the satisfaction of paying homage to one of their favorite authors.” He added.

The graffiti, an intervention found in the logo when entering the Google homepage, was created by the Argentine artist Azul Portillo. He was inspired by the self-portraits of the comics and evoked them in black and white. Mafalda’s world artists and important elements.

Argentine artist Azul Portillo was responsible for creating this Doodle. “I was inspired to study his self-portrait and see how he expresses himself. I concentrate and paint on a desk full of sheets, pencils and lamps. Available in 25 countries found in Argentina: Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Iceland, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Sweden, Venezuela.

The most complete form of his expression was drawing. So I wanted to portray him creating a memorable world we know. I studied his self-portrait and was inspired to see how he represented himself. Concentrated and painted on his desk full of sheets, pencils and lamps, “Portillo said.

And he added: From the beginning I imagined this graffiti in black and white. It seemed like a feature that immediately reminded me of Kino’s strips, but on the other hand, color austerity is one of my favorite resources when drawing illustrations, so I can reflect my traces as an artist. I feel that.

What People Search for Kino and Mafalda on the Internet In the last 12 months, the countries where Kino has been most interested in searching the Internet are Argentina, Uruguay, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Peru, Spain, Costa Rica, Chile and Colombia. was. According to Google Argentina, reported to Tlam.

In Argentina, the terms related to this artist who have received the most interest in search engines over the last five years are: Kino and Mafalda, Kino’s biography, Kino died, who is Kino? And Keno comics.

Among the most frequently asked questions last year, the following stand out: Where was Kino born? What is Kino’s real name? And what kind of character did Kino create?

Mafalda statue in Oviedo, Spain. Google map image. Kino’s work crosses national borders. For the artist’s most popular work, Mafalda, the countries with the greatest search interest in the last five years have been Argentina, Uruguay, Italy, Colombia, Spain, Portugal, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

In an analysis of the search interests of Argentine people via Google over the last five years, the following queries stand out: Mafalda phrases, Mafalda characters, Mafalda comics, Mafalda in Buenos Aires, Mafalda di Chevredo.

Among the few compliments you can see on YouTube are the International Social Innovation Festival (fiiS) channel, where you’ll find the 2020 documentary Looking for Quino, directed by Boy Olmi, who engages in intimate conversations with cartoonists. I can. A message of personality close to the artist.

Over the years, various Argentinean figures such as Astor Piazzolla, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Gustavo Cerati, Carlos Gardel, Mercedes Sosa, Ambartroilo, Maria Elena Walsh and Atahualpa Yupanchi have been commemorated through search engines.

The first Doodle was released on August 30, 1998, and since then Google has produced over 5,000 artistic interventions. They are designed to celebrate the lives of outstanding humanity, related events at the world level, historic milestones, and wonderful festivals.

