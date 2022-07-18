Free worksheets and review activities on the value of second grade locations on Google Slides





freedom! Google Paperless Practice-Value 1,000 Second Grade Places

Attract students with this interactive digital resource that works with Google Slides. You don’t have to make a copy, use printer ink, or lose paper.

With this 5-slide digital resource, students can test digital resource samples while practicing location value skills. Students love to manipulate moving parts and enter answers on these slides.

This digital resource is designed to support the following second grade common core standards: CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.2.NBT.A.1, CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.2.NBT.A.3

When you purchase this digital resource, you will receive:

Steps to open, share and use this google slides file

5 interactive slides for students to complete

Teacher’s answer key

If you have Google Classroom, this activity makes practicing these important skills even more fun than using paper and pencils.

Want to know more?Green on top[プレビュー]Click the button.

Important: This is a digital resource, so purchase this resource only if you have the features available in the classroom (computer, laptop, or tablet, internet access, and Google account).

If you have problems with this resource, please email us directly at [email protected] We will be happy to help you!

