RWE has two projects selected for EU Innovation Fund grants

Renewable energy player RWE states that two of its innovative projects have been pre-selected for funding by the EU Innovation Fund. The fund is said to be one of the largest programs in the world to demonstrate innovative low carbon technologies.

These are RWE’s FUREC project in the Netherlands and an offshore wind farm off the coast of Germany, with a 51% stake in its project company, Nordsee Two GmbH RWE. These two projects are one of a total of 17 projects selected by the EU Innovation Fund for the creation of ongoing grant agreements.

The EU Innovation Fund is subsidizing breakthrough technologies for renewable energy, energy-intensive industries, energy storage, carbon recovery, use and storage. However, the amount of grants remains undisclosed by RWE.

Roger Miesen, CEO of RWE Generation, said: This shows that our project can make a significant contribution to the decarbonization of the European economy. With the envisioned grants, we are currently developing two selected projects at full speed to expedite final investment decisions and proceed with the necessary approval procedures.

FUREC project

Under the FUREC or Fuse Reuse Recycle projects, RWE wants to produce hydrogen for the chemical industry and contribute to making the production process more sustainable. Household waste from Limburg, the Netherlands, replaces natural gas. The FUREC project will support businesses, scientific institutions and states in an effort to develop Limburg into a hydrogen hub between the port of the Netherlands and the Ruhr region of Germany, the center of the circular economy.

RWE states that a plant has been built in Limburg to process the residue into raw material pellets. These are then converted to hydrogen and supplied to the fertilizer plant. In this way, the natural gas consumption of the industrial zone will be reduced by more than 280 million cubic meters per year. This is equivalent to the annual consumption of about 200,000 households.

According to RWE, this helps reduce CO2 emissions by about 500,000 tonnes annually. CO2 released during hydrogen production can be recovered and stored, and can be used as a raw material in the future.

Nordsee 2 project

RWE is also developing an offshore wind farm off the German coast with a grid capacity of 433 MW in the northern part of Juist Island, which is expected to go into commercial operation in 2026. The company aims to demonstrate the technical and commercial feasibility of production of hydrogen in the sea. RWE announces that it plans to integrate the electrolytic cell into an offshore wind farm for this purpose. Green hydrogen can be used to fuel ships and provide emergency power to offshore substations or wind turbines.

