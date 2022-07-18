Google Doodle honors Oscarzara, a pioneer of electronic music and a German physicist





Google Doodle commemorates the 112th anniversary of the birth of Oscarzara, an innovative electronic music composer and German physicist. Oskar Sala is well known for developing and playing trautonium mixtures that give television, radio and cinema a unique sound. According to the Google Doodle page, Saras, recognized for producing sound effects with an instrument called mixed trautonium, has electrified the world of television, radio and cinema.

Oscar Sarah, a pioneer of electronic music, was born in Greiz, Germany in 1910 and is reportedly absorbed in music since his birth, with his mother being a singer and his father being an ophthalmologist with musical talent. .. At the age of 14, his musical genius began him, and he began composing and singing for instruments such as the violin and piano.

According to Google’s graffiti page, Sarah was fascinated by the timbral potential and the technology provided by the instrument when she first heard of a device called trautonium. In addition, he influenced the study of physics and composition.

With this new focus, Sarah has developed a unique instrument called mixed trautonium. Educated as his composer and electrician, he created electronic music that sets his style apart. The mixed trautonium architecture is so unique that we were able to play multiple sounds and voices at the same time, “says the Google Doodle page.

It’s worth noting that Oskar Sala composed songs and sound effects for many television, radio and film productions from behind the recording studio door. His famous films include Rosemary (1959) and Birds (1962). Interestingly, this instrument produces noise that sounds like bird calls, hammers, door and window bangs, and Oskar Sala has won several awards for his work against him. did. Oskar Sala became very famous because he conducted many interviews, met many artists, and was honored in radio broadcasts and movies.

Especially in 1995, Oscar Sara reportedly donated his original mixture, trautonium, to the German Museum of Contemporary Technology to produce quartet trautonium, concert trautonium, and trautonium. His work on electronic music has opened up the field of fractional harmonics. With his dedication and creative energy, he became an orchestra. Happy Birthday, Oskar Sala! The Google Doodle page has been shared.

