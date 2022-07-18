The world must innovate to win the next pandemic battle





The 21st century has brought many technological wonders, including smartphones, 3D printing, blockchain, and gene editing. But it also ushered in a new era of infectious disease outbreaks, led by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, major advances in medicine, including the mRNA vaccine developed in the United States by Pfizer and Moderna, have helped the world fight COVID and many of its variants. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be prepared for the war with the next pandemic right now.

According to Metabiota, a California-based follower of infectious diseases and outbreaks, the world is 47% likely to experience the same (if not more) deadly pandemic over the next 25 years. It’s 57%.

Indeed, public health officials are already tracking the recent outbreak of monkeypox with great concern, and all discussions of the next pandemic begin with the word “when” rather than “if.”

What is clear from all these discussions is that speed, innovation, and lessons learned from COVID must be used as a North Star to strengthen preparations for today’s pandemic, not tomorrow.

Sadly, COVID has captured the world without hesitation.

In the early days of the pandemic, supply shortages meant that hospitals struggled to provide even the most basic protective equipment to front-line healthcare professionals.

Knowledge is power, but the chronic problem with testing and data sharing is what was supposed to be one of the most important tools to stop the spread of new infections: tracking the spread of the disease. It meant that the teeth needed to be effective were missing.

Technology exists for real-time data reporting between healthcare facilities and governments. In fact, partnerships between public health agencies and technology companies, such as the partnership between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the IT company Teletracking, have helped reduce some of the problems caused by older data sharing systems.

However, due to lack of coordination, technology did not reach its full potential. If we do not address these failures now, we are seeking a repeat of COVID-19, which will probably have even more disastrous consequences for public health and the global economy.

Undoubtedly, improving pandemic preparedness will require additional costs to help the public health department meet the needs of patients. But these will be well spent funds. And, like public-private partnerships, public health authorities should continue to build on strategies that have had positive consequences in dealing with COVID.

Operation Warp Speed, for example, combined federal resources with the expertise of a private biotechnology company to provide patients with the COVID vaccine in just a few months. This is far from the decade it normally takes to bring a new vaccine to market.

Public-private partnerships also give public health authorities the opportunity to leverage innovative disease control technologies to reduce disease epidemics.

Think about how Remark Holdings used the power of thermal imaging to develop a product that could automatically detect if a person had a fever and send an alert to staff. The same technology can also detect if a person is wearing a mask or if the room is crowded and unsafe.

If you’ve learned anything from COVID, artificial intelligence can help doctors provide better care to their patients. Medical device company Medtronic is working on computer simulations that allow doctors to test how well a particular patient responds to a particular medical intervention, eliminating guesswork from treatment planning.

AI also helps keep front-line healthcare professionals safe. For example, technology can now detect if a healthcare professional is not wearing the proper PPE. It can also reduce contact between care teams and reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

Authorities would be wise to deploy these tools to stop future outbreaks of infectious diseases.

If public health authorities here in the United States and around the world want to do everything they can to prevent another pandemic, they must participate in traditional public health interventions with innovation in the 21st century.

There is no time to waste.

Dr. Jeff Goldblum is a Massachusetts family doctor and owns Gold Direct Care.

