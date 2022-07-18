Google needs to worry about Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok





Social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are growing at a very aggressive pace. These platforms are slightly different for different age groups of users. But one of the things that almost every user of these social media apps does is consume content in a more immersive way than the boring old text / blog world.

Especially young people. Older people are accustomed to searching for content in specific ways. Most older users go to Google for search queries about food locations in a particular location. But not a young man.

According to a Petapixel report, Google’s senior vice president, Prabhakar Raghavan, recently said that the queries that new Internet users want are completely different. These users do not actually search using keywords. Instead, they discover content in new, more immersive ways.

Raghavan said that 40% of young people don’t go to Google Maps or search when they go looking for a place to have lunch. They go to Instagram or TikTok. This data was observed in a survey of users between the ages of 18 and 24.

That also makes sense. Most social media apps now have a location tagging option for user posts. This allows users to search for a particular location, see all the cool stuff out there, and understand where most of the hip crowds are heading.

Does Google need to worry?

The future is all immersive content. Google is primarily a traditional way to search for content using keywords. The growth of Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok is unprecedented and never stops here. Most users are only discovering these platforms for the first time in their lives. The number of users of these platforms is only increasing and should bring fierce competition to Google in the future. But Google doesn’t just search for locations. Therefore, the wide range of information available on Google makes it much larger than these platforms. Therefore, at this time, there is no real threat to Google from these social media platforms.

