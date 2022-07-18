Stephen Vanoli ends Primark after helping drive the technology agenda — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Vanoli further explained last year that he played a dual role as Oracle Business Director and helped drive Primark’s technology agenda as a product director.

I enjoy both roles very much. In fact, the role of business director was a seven-year journey. But I was missing something. I am a leader in commercial business. I am thriving in trading and strategic decision making.

I’ve had a lot of fun over the last seven years and now it’s time to listen to my heart. The Oracle program I led has recently been successfully accepted by the service. I am very proud of the talented, resilient and dedicated team that has achieved this successful delivery.

I am deeply grateful to each and every one. We would also like to thank our distribution partners, especially Berkeley Partnership, Wipro, OLR, PwC and others.

This laid the groundwork and set the stage for driving Primark’s strategic digital agenda. I hope everyone at Primark will start on that path.

In the short term, Vanoli will focus on the family.

It will be added next week. I am very fortunate to have the time to really connect with my baby and support my partner. After that, I’m looking for a suitable commercial retail opportunity.

He concludes his LinkedIn post by thanking everyone at Primark for one of the hells of a 13-year ride.

Too many people appreciate it, but I would like to mention two things. First of all, thank you to CEO Paul Marchant-for giving us the opportunity to be part of a great success story over the years.

Second, for the late and heavily missed founder of Primark Arthur Ryan, the two hours spent in the old price-cutting room with Ryan was worth two years somewhere with someone else.

Finally, in the words of another Primark legend, director Ben Mansfield, go beyond and above!

Important milestone

Primark recently announced a new website featuring thousands of products from its entire range. It also features a fresh design, enhanced navigation, and new features that allow customers to check inventory at local stores.

It will be first launched in the UK and will be rolled out to Primarks in 13 other markets within the next few months.

Alongside the retailer’s in-house team, EPAM Systems is a key design and technical partner for the project.

This site is built using the technology components of many digital solution suppliers such as Bloomreach, Amplience, commercetools, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Matt Houston, Primark’s Group Digital and Strategy Director, said: This announcement represents an important milestone in changing the way Primark uses digital to connect to stores.

We know that today’s consumers are informing most of their clothing purchases by browsing online. There is a great opportunity to increase store sales and sales by digitally enhancing the game and making what it offers more prominent online.

The new website gives us the opportunity to reach new customers who may not have set foot in our store right now and seduce them with the great products and values ​​we offer.

