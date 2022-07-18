Manny: Can Tech Save Democracy? Special Skills: Leading Experts Betsy Hoover & Andy Forrest





Technology is revolutionizing every aspect of modern life, and politics is no exception. We are all familiar with the story of how technology has been used to mislead and confuse civilian systems and norms. But what if technology is the key to saving democracy?

Manny’s welcomes Obama Digital Organizing Director Betsy Hoover and Feel Good Action Executive Director Andy Forrest for an interesting conversation about the rise of political technology and the innovations that could save us.

Do you have a question you would like to ask?

Please come to get an answer!

See you there!

Manny never pulls anyone away because of lack of funds. To receive a supplementary ticket, email the word “grapefruit” and the title of this event to [email protected]

About Betsy Huber:

Betsy Hoover is a founding partner with 270 strategies and leads the implementation of the company’s digital strategy. After she was the director of digital organization for the 2012 Obama for America campaign, which was responsible for bridging the gap between online and offline organization, she helped launch the company.

Betsy was recognized by Business Insider as “one of the top 50 at the forefront of political innovation” and was listed on Forbes Magazine’s “Under 30: Law and Policy” list for her work in the presidential reelection campaign. I did. .Mother Jones is one of Obama’s Digital Guru, who has the role of “playing the role of a community builder and helping to direct her online enthusiasm for funding and volunteer shifts.” I explained. Betsy discusses the power of online organizations with audiences around the world, including TEDx and Re: Publica, Germany’s largest conference on digital trends and strategies.

Betsy started as an organizer in 2007 and moved to digital in 2010. At the age of 270, she focuses on women’s economic and health issues, technology for engagement, voter empowerment, and campaigns. She is passionate about building an online community around issues that people are interested in.

About Andy Roo Forrest:

Entrepreneur, songwriter, behavior change activist

Andy Roo Forrest is a serial entrepreneur, songwriter and social change activist. He has created restaurants, nightclubs, design studios, publishers, Disney theme park attractions, and several unnamed experiences. He is the co-founder and managing director of FeelGood Action, a 501c3 organization that integrates behavioral science, media and data to promote social justice and environmental sustainability.

