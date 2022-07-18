Will game studios gamble on loot boxes as regulations become more stringent? – TechCrunch





Nowadays, especially in mobile games, it can be difficult to find a game that doesn’t contain any form of microtransaction. A very lucrative source of revenue for gaming companies, the microtransaction market is worth $ 60 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $ 106 billion by 2026.

Microtransactions, typically offered as in-game collectibles, currencies, or chance-based loot boxes, are more popular than they were a few years ago. Loot boxes, a way for players to receive random in-game rewards in exchange for real money, have been despised for some time and are subject to government surveillance.

Loot boxes are a problem because they encourage you to spend real money on the small chances of getting valuable in-game items. Companies are known to use predatory sales tactics to sell loot boxes and, in the process, show minors the path to gambling. Electronic Arts (EA) argues that loot boxes are not gambling addictions, but are actually a surprising mechanism, but some studies have shown a link between loot boxes and gambling addictions. It is shown that there is.

Red tape redemption

When Belgium banned loot boxes in 2018, the first dominoes will appear to have fallen, and further regulation from other countries will soon follow. Although countries like the United Kingdom agreed that loot boxes were an issue that needed to be addressed, subsequent responses were slow.

One of the biggest hurdles faced by countries trying to regulate loot boxes is that they make up gambling but do not fit the current definition and companies provide them and continue to operate outside the scope of traditional gambling regulations. Is to make it possible.

Following the Belgian ban, the Netherlands sought to move the gear by refining Electronic Arts in 2019 over the inclusion of loot boxes in the popular FIFA franchise. The fine was overturned earlier this year after the appeal.

However, EA has long been unable to celebrate its victory as the Netherlands is pushing to update the legal definition of gambling to ensure better regulation of loot boxes. It’s still unclear if this will lead to a complete ban or if EA will require a gambling license and all the associated regulations. If that happens, EA could simply remove the offending loot box from the games sold in the Netherlands, as well as responding to the ban in Belgium.

