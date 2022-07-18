



Oskar Sala produced quartet trautonium, concert trautonium, and folkstroutnium.

Google celebrates the 112th anniversary of the birth of German composer and physicist Oscarzara with the latest Doodle. Born July 18, 1910 in Greiz, Germany, Sarah is best known for her work in the field of electronic music and for creating sound effects for television, radio and movies with an instrument called trautonium. I am. His most famous works include Alfred Hitchcock’s “Birds” and the eerie bird sounds of Rosemary (1959).

Sarah was absorbed in music from birth because her mother Anne-Marie (18871959) worked as a singer and her father Paul (18741932) was an ophthalmologist who developed his musical talent. At the age of 14, Sarah began composing and singing with musical instruments (violin and piano).

Later, he learned trautonium, further inspiring his studies of physics and composition at school. Electronic music composers studied physics at the University of Berlin to further expand their knowledge of mathematics and the natural sciences.

German composers and physicists have won several awards for his work, conducted several interviews, met numerous artists, and were honored in radio broadcasts and films. Sarah donated his trautonium to the German Museum of Contemporary Technology in 1995.

He also built Quartett-Trautonium, Concert Trautonium, and Volkstrautonium. Sarah’s Volkstrautonium was opened to the public at the 1933 Berliner Funkausstellung Radio Exhibition.

