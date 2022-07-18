“Agile and Confident”-Connected Electric Bike from Serial 1 with Harley-Davidson





Powered by Harley-Davidson, the Serial 1e Bike is a premium-connected electric bike designed from scratch for commuting and off-road. Auto Futures spoke with Aaron Frank, Serial 1 Brand Director. He described their design, maintenance-free, and new technology features.

Serial 1 was launched in 2020 by Harley-Davidson as a spin-out company.

“We still have a close relationship with Harley-Davidson. Our product development center is located on the Harley-Davidson campus. If you have any questions or need to collaborate on testing, data, etc., Harley-Davidson’s We work closely with our engineering team. Our engineering team is independent and independent, “says Frank.

The Serial 1 brand is mainstream and focused on consumers.

“We’re not just making bikes for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts. We’re making eBikes for everyone who rides a bike. This is the consumer who is currently buying an eBike. It’s a mainstream cycling product that appeals to you, “says Frank.

Bike designed from scratch

Serial 1 eBikes integrates the battery and motor in the center of eBikes.

“We are proud of the frame design and engineering, as well as the location of the motors and batteries. From our 120 years of experience building motorcycles at Harley-Davidson, mass centralization is very important. Okay. We want to keep most of the weight of the bike as close to the center of the bike as possible and as low as possible from the ground. All of our bikes use mid-mount motors, so the motors are under the rider. It’s between the pedals, “Frank explains.

The unique compact battery is designed in-house, placed directly above the motor and built into the mainframe. Serial 1 offers a replaceable 529Wh and 706Wh batteries. The battery can be charged when off on the frame or through a standard outlet.

“We designed the bike from scratch as eBikes. So it’s not a clumsy adaptation of an existing bike. Jumping to serial 1 feels like a really good bike. It handles really well and is very It’s neutral. It’s agile and confident, “he says.

Serial 1 One Serial 1 size does not fit all

The company manufactures eBicycles in four sizes: small, medium, large and oversized. The sizing is based on Harley-Davidson Human Factors Database. Frank has measured tens of thousands of human bodies for over 30 years to optimize motorcycle ergonomics.

“We were able to leverage its human factors database for bike sizing and design. Bikes of all sizes are precisely designed to maintain the same riding position. More people We want to not only fit in, but also ensure that everyone enjoys the same riding experience. ”

Website sizing tools use arm and leg measurements to accurately predict the right size eBike.

City and mountain serial 1 model

Serial 1 currently has two categories of eBike. A city (CTY) commuting model and a mountain (MTN) off-road model.

“We have every intention to become a full portfolio of bicycle brands. Initially, we launched last year CTY products primarily aimed at riding on urban and suburban roads. In 2022. Has expanded mountain bikes and off-road models, “says Frank.

City cereal 1

There are currently three models in the eBikes CTY (City) line.

“The MOSHCTY is a simplified urban play bike. No fenders or racks. It has a single speed drivetrain. You can ride a fun and playful bike,” says Frank.

RUSHe Bikes are full-featured commuter bikes. Racks, fenders and automatic shift transmissions will probably provide functionality to anyone using the bike for transportation or travel.

“RUS He Bikes don’t require maintenance. Just ride and ride. It’s a good idea to check the tire pressure every few months, but that’s it. You’re not going to keep the drivetrain. Derailleur There is no chain. The brakes are hydraulic and self-adjusting, “he explains.

CTY bikes use carbon fiber drive belts instead of drive chains. This is the same type of drive belt that Harley-Davidson uses on motorcycles. No lubrication or adjustment is required. It is a lifelong drive belt. The drive belt lasts 100,000 miles on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“Gates carbon drive belts are perfectly clean. No greasy marks are left on your shoes, trousers, clothing or hands.”

All RUSH models are equipped with an automatic shift CVT transmission.

“You don’t have to navigate 21 gears. Set the RPMs where you need them. Then the electronic auto-shift hub automatically and constantly adjusts the gear ratio,” he says.

The RUSH / CTY STEP-THRU can travel up to 20 mph in the range of 35-105 mph (55-170) km and takes 4.7 hours to fully charge using a 529 Wh lithium-ion battery.

The RUSH / CITY SPEED has a top speed of 28mph, a cruising range of 25-115 mi / 40-185 km, and a full charge takes only 7.5 hours. 706Wh Lithium-ion battery.

“We make the riding experience so much fun. If you haven’t tried an electric bike before, try one. Suddenly, you’re surprised that you’re a cyclist again. Probably, “says Frank.

Serial 1 Serial 1 Mountain eBikes

The nearly sold out Serial 1BASH / MTN Limited Edition features a large number of Michelin E-Wild Knobby tires, shock absorbing SR Suntour NCX suspension seatposts, and 4-piston TRP hydraulic disc brakes.

In June, Serial 1 launched SWITCH / MTN, a mountain trail eBike for off-road use. Equipped with SR Suntour suspension forks and TranzX dropper seatposts.

Connectivity like a connected car

In April, Serial1 announced the Serial1 app supported by Google Cloud.

“Our goal is to provide the same car-level experience and connectivity experience in the bike space. We partnered with Google to do that,” says Frank.

The 2022 Serial 1eBike comes with a self-powered Internet of Things (IoT) device in the frame.

The device has a SIM card with cellular connectivity, Bluetooth and GPS. The device connects to the cloud and the rider’s smartphone app.

Frank states that the connection allows for a complete suite of connected functions. For security, Google Maps can track the location of your serial 1e Bicycle even when the power is off. You can also disable eBike remotely. The app can remotely blink the light to help you find your eBike.

The app communicates directly with the motor and battery in real time. The app displays the speed, elapsed time and distance of your ride metrics. The power meter displays the amount of power generated by the pedals, motors and batteries in real time. Riders can monitor power usage and battery range at a detailed level. IoT devices receive wireless (OTA) updates.

“Currently, we are the only bike company that uses Google Navigation for its navigation tools,” he says. Google Navigation provides a bike-friendly route.

Where can I buy Switch 1 Serial 1e Bicycles?

Serial 1 eBikes are sold online from Harley-Davidson retailers, independent bike stores, and the Serial 1 website.

Frank works on a serial 1 electric bike. He runs on the bike path without traffic, traffic lights, or stop signs, so he runs 10 minutes faster than driving.

“I’ve been a bike and motorcycle guy since I was a kid, so it’s a perfect match made in heaven for me. The serial 1 electric bike is more convenient than I imagined. I’ll ride, “says Frank.

