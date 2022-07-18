Nigeria Saves Forex at Fiber Optic Factory for Oil Industry San Nigeria





By Adewale Sanya olu

The rapid depletion of Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves could further save resources in the coming months with the launch of a multi-billion dollar fiber optic cable manufacturing plant promoted by Coleman Technical Industries Limited (CTIL). there is.

Famous for producing high-voltage and low-voltage cables of various specifications for the oil and gas industry and the construction sector, the company leverages the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to play a major role in the new continental trade zone. I hope to fulfill.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this over the weekend when he opened a multi-billion dollar CTIL fiber optic cable manufacturing plant in Alepo, Ogun State.

Abiodun, described as the first in West Africa and the fifth in Africa, said the facility would save foreign exchange, facilitate technology transfer, create employment and alleviate state poverty.

The governor hinted that the factory would support the development of digital economic infrastructure and advance the education and learning process in academic institutions across the state and across the country.

Local manufacturing of fiber optic cables supports the development of information and communication technology (ICT) in various areas of the economy. This will enable innovation, advances in educational and learning processes at academic institutions, improved health care, improved ease and access to data information, and enhanced internet connectivity.

Engr Simbi Wabote, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Content Development and Surveillance Commission (NCDMB), took advantage of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry content development in the first half of his remarks, congratulating the company on the achievements it has achieved. Said (NOGICD) A law for investing in difficult terrain that was not possible before the enactment of the law.

He said, Coleman has never looked back and is pleased to say that he continues to expand his footsteps on Nigeria’s industrialization roadmap. Today is a testament to such expansion efforts.

The event was represented by the General Manager of Engr’s Project Certification and Approval Department. NCDMB boss Paul Zuhumben has suggested that the fiber optic cable factory will employ about 500 people, further supporting the federal government’s job creation efforts.

Zuhumben says Coleman aims to enable unobstructed movement of businesses, goods and services throughout Africa because some of its facilities are absent in most parts of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). ) Will benefit.

He encouraged Nigerian companies to emulate Coleman by positioning themselves to take advantage of the AfCFTA provisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunnewsonline.com/nigeria-to-conserve-forex-with-fibre-optic-factory-for-oil-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

