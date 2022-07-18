Last Week’s Most Important RTIH Retail Technology Article — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are your favorite RTIH articles last week, including Swapi, Zippin, Tesco, Starship Technologies, boohoo, Circ, Vinted, BootsUK and more.

Five retail technology questions about SwapisPeteHowroyd

RTIH asks key players in the retail tech field what they think about the sector and asks random questions to keep them on their toes. This time, I’m asking five questions to Pete Howroyd, the founder and CEO of Swapi.

See at a glance the biggest retail technology last week

RTIH brings together the trading, deployment and piloting of outstanding retail systems over the last seven days. Featuring DPD, Cartken, ASICS, AS Watson Group, abka Group, AiFi, Netto, Imagr, Morrisons.

Circ raises more than $ 30 million with support from apparel and tech giants

Circular fashion company Circ has secured more than $ 30 million in Series B funding.

This was led by Bill Gates founding Breakthrough Energy Ventures and additional investment from new partners such as Inditex, Milliken & Company and Lansdowne Partners.

Previous investors also included 8090 Partners, Allante Capital, Card Sound Capital and Marubeni.

Circ has developed a technical system to return garments to their original raw materials. So far, we have raised over $ 45 in total.

Morrisons appoints key technology, digital and innovation

Thomas Scott is a Technology Specialist / Digital & Innovation role at Morrisons.

He previously held a position as a Digital & Innovation Analyst at a grocery store.

Prior to that, Scott spent more than four years at Asda as a Technology Apprentice, Innovation Coordinator, and Project Leader (in the following order).

Patchworks will raise an additional 1.5m to promote the expansion of Europe

The retail integration platform Patchworks has received 1.5 million funding from Gresham House Ventures.

This follows the 3.3 million initial investment in August last year. Patchworks will continue to expand into Europe with new funding.

The company connects major e-commerce systems such as storefronts such as Shopify and BigCommerce, ERP, CRM and fulfillment solutions to help retailers simplify technology stack integration.

Founded in 2014, it currently has over 200 customers.

The movement of boohoo online returns is lazy and irresponsible.The reason is here

Does online return a problem to be solved or is it an opportunity to accept it?

It was the founder of Quercus Advisors last week, former Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer of House of Fraser’s Supply Chain and Business Transformation, and Chief Technology Officer John Lewis’s IT Strategy, Architecture and Business. It was a question posed by Julian Burnett, the person responsible for the process. ..

Burnett took up this topic because pureplay boohoo has announced that it has become the latest retailer to charge shoppers who return goods. The customer must pay 1.99 to return the item and that cost will be deducted from the refund.

boohoo blamed this move on rising shipping costs. Uniqlo, Next, Zara and others are now charging for online returns.

Tesco Labs talks about Starship Technologies’ robot delivery trial

Software Development Engineer II Matthew Bennett-Tesco’s Tesco Labs is discussing an autonomous delivery trial with Starship Technologies.

In a LinkedIn post, he said: It was great to talk about Starship Technologies’ testing for all Tesco Technologies at Ignite 2022 (Food Leader’s Annual Technology Conference). We are very proud of the work we have done to enable exciting trials of autonomous robot delivery.

Launched in the UK in 2018, Starships’ six-wheeled robot delivers groceries within a two-mile radius of the Milton Keynes Corps branch.

Since then, the Quick Commerce service has expanded to more regions of Milton Keynes and was rolled out in Northern Pton in 2020 in partnership with Co-op.

There are currently about 500 Starship self-driving cars in operation in the UK, delivered not only from the Co-op, but also from several Tesco and Budgets stores.

Zippin boss Krishna Motukuri blames self-checkout technology

Krishna Motukuri, CEO and co-founder of autonomous store company Zippin, used Twitter to speak about self-checkout technology.

See the CNN Business article titled “Nobody Likes Self-Checkout”. That’s why it’s everywhere, Motskuri said: No one likes self-checkout, and contrary to what people think, it doesn’t even benefit retailers. However, no checkout is a different story.

Self-checkout only gives the cashier’s job to the customer, which increases customer friction, inevitably causes frustration and error, and ultimately increases the retailer’s job.

It eliminates friction and greatly streamlines retail operations, enabling work that does not require checkout.

The new Vinted Go platform enables PUDO-focused delivery across Europe

Vinted Go, the shipping brand of Vinted, an online consumer market specializing in second-hand fashion, has announced a new B2B-centric platform.

This will integrate the Vinteds marketplace and third-party career infrastructure for future business customers.

This offering is a combination of Vinted Gos technology, IT, and operational infrastructure that allows enterprises to plug into Vinteds multi-carrier networks through a single integration process.

Boots UK Api and Loan Delivery Partnership Takes Off

Boots UK is working with Apian to deliver drones with temperature-controlled storage.

The latter is a startup working with the NHS on delivery capabilities in difficult-to-reach areas.

The Boots UK partnership began last week and confirmed that the flight between Southampton and the Isle of Wight meets the critical needs of time-sensitive patients on the island.

