Kominfo threatens to block. Is this why Google and FB aren’t registered?





Jakarta, Indonesia-The threat of blocking digital platforms that are not registered with the Private Scope Electronic System Operator (PSE) of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) is currently being discussed by the general public.

So far, Indonesia has some popular digital platforms that have not yet been registered, such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

This rule is mandated by Government Regulation No. 71 of 2019 on Electronic Systems and Transaction Operators and Minister of Communications and Information Regulation No. 5 of 2020 on Private Scope Electronic Systems Operators (PSE).

In response to Kominfo’s announcement, the Advocacy Coalition has several views on Permenkominfo 5/2020, which is the basis for the registration of obligations.

First, the notice of the end of private PSE registration on July 20, 2022, announced a month ago, especially when the information about when to start private PSE registration via the OSS system was not clear. It was done in a hurry.

Second, the registration is done despite the fact that the government has not improved many issues that hinder freedom of speech and opinion and increase the risk of criminalizing Indonesian human rights defenders.

Third, despite the fact that the legitimate deliverables of the Minister of Communications and Information are part of the authority of the pillars of administration, there has been sufficient public involvement in policy making or the legal formation of related legislation. There was no.

PSE rule points that are considered problematic

Quoting a press release from Safenet on Monday (July 18, 2022), there are several 2021 Minister of Communications and Information Regulations Regulation No. 10 on Amendments that could violate human rights. .. In particular, the report of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology No. 5 (Permenkominfo 5/2020) in 2020 on private scope electronic system operators:

-Governance enforcement and moderation of information and / or electronic documents

Article 9, paragraphs 3 and 4 prevent platform owners from including information that is “banned” or facilitating the exchange of “banned” data.

In addition, “prohibited” data means, among other things, data that violates the provisions of laws and regulations and is classified as offensive to public order and morals.

“The definitions of” confusing the people “and” disturbing public order and morals “are so broad that they can lead to multiple interpretations that state security agencies can use to deny peaceful criticism of the authorities. We are thinking. “Safenet said.

-About the request to end access

Article 14 empowers ministries and law enforcement officers. And / or the judiciary terminates access to electronic information and / or prohibited electronic documents.

In addition, Article 14 (3) states that termination of access can be carried out “urgently” when it relates to terrorism, child pornography, and content that disrupts public order.

When read in conjunction with Article 9, authorities abuse the ban on data with broad interpretations of “confusing the general public” and “confusing public order and morals,” giving freedom of speech, opinion, and the rights of the general public. May limit. Participate in public activities peacefully.

Requesting access to data, information, and / or private conversations. Article 36 Permenkominfo No. 5/2020 permits law enforcement authorities to require private sector PSEs to provide access to communications content and personal data.

It is very likely to be abused by law enforcement agencies, especially in human rights activities dealing with sensitive issues.

